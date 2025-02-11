South Africa: Tributes Continue to Pour in for Nuclear Scientist Senamile Masango

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says the late Senamile Masango, was a beacon of hope and inspiration to countless young women aspiring to pursue careers in science and technology.

Chikunga joined South Africans in mourning the death of an accomplished nuclear scientist, and trailblazer in the field of science and innovation.

Hailing from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Masango passed away in hospital following a short illness. The 37-year-old was a leading advocate for women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Expressing deep sadness and heartfelt condolences, Chikunga said Masango was more than a nuclear scientist.

"She was a beacon of hope and inspiration to countless young women aspiring to pursue careers in science and technology. Her passing is a profound loss not only to her family, friends, and colleagues but to the entire country. Her contributions to the National System of Innovation (NSI) will forever remain part of South Africa's scientific and developmental legacy."

The Minister added that Masango's life's work was dedicated to innovation, women's empowerment, and youth development.

"She worked tirelessly to create opportunities for underrepresented groups in science, ensuring that future generations of young women could access and thrive in careers traditionally dominated by men. Her contributions extended beyond the laboratory, influencing national and international platforms where she remained a revered figure."

In recognition of Masango's trailblazing contributions to the NSI, Chikunga said the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, remains committed to strengthening key initiatives that advance women's participation in science, technology, and industrial development.

Among these are:

· South African National Service Institute (SANSI): The department, in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is supporting the implementation of the South African Defence Force led National Youth Service initiative, which aims to equip young women with technology, digital skills, and engineering expertise to ensure their meaningful participation in the industrial economy.

· Emerging Industrialists Accelerator Programmes: The department, working with the CSIR, has developed an Agricultural Cooperatives Model, leveraging precision agriculture technologies to empower women farmers with market-driven skills and access to industrial value chains.

Additionally, the department is leading efforts to support women industrialists in energy, maritime, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, ensuring they have access to mentorship, financing, and market opportunities.

"Senamile Masango's passing reminds us of the importance of nurturing and supporting women scientists and leaders as we strive for an inclusive, equitable, and innovative South Africa.

"The Ministry extends its deepest condolences to the Masango family, her friends, colleagues, and the many sectors of society she worked with. May her soul rest in eternal peace," Chikunga said.