Nigeria: Coronation Returns As Sponsor of the 2025 Lagos Polo Tournament

Coronation, Africa's leading financial ecosystem, proudly reaffirms its title sponsorship of the Coronation Silver Cup at the 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament, underscoring its commitment to sustainable wealth creation, innovation, and community empowerment.

As a premier partner in Africa's financial services landscape, Coronation continues to provide transformational solutions that drive long-term prosperity for clients and communities.

The tournament, which kicked off on February 4, 2025, will once again showcase the best of African and international polo, blending tradition, excellence, and high-level competition.

The Coronation Silver Cup, the centrepiece of the tournament, will take place from February 18 to 23, will attract elite players and distinguished spectators from across the continent.

Other key matchups include the Open Cup and the Majekodunmi Cup, both of which promise thrilling action and high-stakes competition.

At the official press briefing, Olugbile Holloway, representing the President of the Nigeria Polo Association, stated: "This year's tournament will feature an impressive lineup of international players, reinforcing polo's legacy. With strategic partners, we are enhancing the tournament's prestige and elevating its experience to new heights."

Speaking on Coronation's sponsorship, Paul Abiagam, MD/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, remarked: "Coronation is more than a financial institution; we are a prosperity partner committed to helping individuals and businesses transform aspirations into enduring legacies. Our sponsorship of the Lagos Polo Tournament reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainable wealth creation."

Unveiling the tournament schedule, Polo Captain, Muhammed Dangote commented: "This year's matchups promise intense rivalries and world-class competition, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament."

Through its continued partnership with the Lagos Polo Club, Coronation solidifies its leadership in Africa's financial ecosystem while empowering communities and driving lasting prosperity.

Beyond the sport, Coronation's investment in arts, culture, and community initiatives highlights its vision for sustainable development across the continent.