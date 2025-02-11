Nigeria: Ebi Egbe Commends NDDC Over Niger Delta Sports Festival Initiative

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Limited, Ebi Egbe,

has commended the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for it's decision to organise a Sports Festival for the youths of the oil rich region, stressing that it was a laudable step towards taking kids off the streets.

The NDDC Management, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku recently announced the introduction of an annual Sports Festival in the region with Akwa Ibom as the host of the maiden sporting event expected to hold from April 1 to 8, 2025.

Speaking on the decision, Egbe described sports as a sector the development commission can use to fight crime and youth restiveness in the region just as he called for more sports infrastructural development in the region.

" I'm happy that the NDDC has decided to organize a Sports Festival in the region in which athletes will participate in 20 sports. This is a wise decision because they can use sports to effectively fight youth restiveness in the region.

"I also want to say that the present NDDC is led by men who can deliver the mandate of the Commission and to equally say that the proposed sports Festival should serve as a wake up call to all the states in the region to make the improvement of sporting infrastructure a priority of their government ", he said.