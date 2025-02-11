Zimbabwe: DHL Old Mutual Partner to Empower Zim Export SMEs

Zimbabwean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups with export ambitions are set to receive a major boost, thanks to a new partnership between DHL GoTrade and Old Mutual Zimbabwe's Eight2Five Innovation Hub.

The "Trade and Grow Beyond Borders" programme, launched last week, will empower 300 businesses with the resources and knowledge needed to compete on the global stage.

The programme aims to address unemployment and poverty by supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem and boosting the global competitiveness of local businesses.

Speaking at the launch Lillian Mbayiwa, head of group marketing, public affairs, and austainability at Old Mutual Zimbabwe said: "supporting SMEs was essential for driving the economic development of our country".

"Through the Trade and Grow Beyond Borders Programme, we are making a deliberate and impactful move toward boosting the global competitiveness of local businesses," she said.

Ms Mbayiwa said this initiative is not just an investment in the future of SMEs, but also in the future of Zimbabwe's economy.

"We are thrilled to partner with DHL GoTrade in this effort, as the programme reflects our shared commitment to fostering sustainable business growth and expanding the global reach of SMEs in Zimbabwe.

Together, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for local businesses," said Ms Mbayiwa.

The programme is a partnership between DHL GoTrade, a digital platform facilitating international trade and e-commerce for SMEs by providing shipping, customs clearance, and other logistics services, and Old Mutual's Eight2Five Innovation Hub, which is committed to helping entrepreneurs solve business challenges through innovative technology.

Webster Marambanhaka, DHL Express country commercial manager said the initiative will not only reshape the landscape of Zimbabwe but also empower SMEs to thrive in the global market".

He noted that SMEs were the backbone of any economy, contributing to job creation, innovation, and economic diversification.

"By facilitating their access to international markets, we can help enterprises secure their operations, enhance their competitiveness, and at the same time be a more robust domestic economy."

"More so, as SMEs grow and succeed, they create jobs and stimulate local economies, leading to increased prosperity for communities around the world," said Mr Marambanhaka.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe sees this initiative as aligning with its brand purpose of championing mutually positive futures.

According to the financial services group, the Eight2Five Innovation Hub remains committed to helping entrepreneurs solve business challenges through innovative technology.

In addition to workshops, the hub provides office space, business development programmes, and valuable networking opportunities to foster collaboration and creativity among start-ups.

The Value Creation Challenge is another key initiative that has successfully propelled start-ups to new heights, demonstrating our dedication to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ms Mbayiwa said this initiative aligns with Old Mutual's brand purpose and promise to champion mutually positive futures. She said by investing in the growth and development of SMEs, the group is "investing in the future of Zimbabwe's economy".

"We believe in the potential of our local businesses and are committed to providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed globally."