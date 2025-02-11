Zimbabwe: Shutt, Chatora Shine At Africa Amateur Champs

Zimbabwean amateur golfers Keegan Shutt and Tanaka Chatora finished strongly at the Africa Amateur Invitational Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa at the weekend.

The duo was part of local amateur players, including boys and girls, who took part in the tournament that draw players from across the continent.

Shutt, who had a slow start to the tournament managed to recover on the last two days where he carded an impressive three under and two under 69 for a total six-under 282 to finish second.

The Royal Harare based amateur carded 74, 73, 66 and 69 to trail winner Bryan Newman by two shots missing out on the exemption into the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, the Amateur Championship, the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the Investec South African Open, and the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions.

Newman of South Africa began the day with a five-shot lead over compatriot Roelof Craig and knew that someone from the chasing pack would have to make a serious run to challenge him.

A dropped shot at the 3rd opened the door a little to Newman's rivals but a birdie three at the 6th helped steady the nerves before another shota was lost at the 9th. Newman moved up a gear with a 20ft birdie putt at the 10th and another birdie at the 13th gave him a cushion, which meant he could afford bogeys at the 16th and 17th.

The 17-year-old laid up his second shot at the 18th and played a safe approach over the water to the left side of the green leaving himself a comfortable two putts to claim the Africa Amateur trophy with an eight-under-par total of 280.

"It feels really amazing. It's so special. To do it here at Leopard Creek makes it even more special," Newman said.

"I definitely felt nervous down the last but I was just trying to make a lot of pars out there, which I did. I made a couple of mistakes down the stretch but luckily, I had enough of a cushion.

"(On being exempt for The Open) Yeah, it's really exciting. I can't wait and I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's just such a privilege playing here at Leopard Creek, definitely the best course in South Africa, maybe in Africa as well, but it's also special playing with all the other players around."

Shutt was two shots to the good by the 7th tee but a costly triple-bogey on the par-3 checked his momentum.

He kept up the chase with four birdies on the back nine but he had left himself with too much to do and his six-under-par total left him in second place and a disappointed man.

"A little bit of disappointment. I don't think I'm going to forget that triple on the 7th for a while. I think that's where I lost today.

"I'm very happy the way I fought back these last two days. I think I played very good golf," Shutt said.

"Apart from 7, I played really well the last two days and you never know. It could have gone another way if I had made par or even bogey. Anyways, it's golf, it happens.

"Well done to Bryan. I tried to make a late charge on him. I came in with some birdies but he managed to hold it together and he finished strong. Really well done to him."

Craig was two-under for the day at the turn and threatening to rein in the leader but a bogey at the 10th and a double-bogey at the 11th ended his hopes.

He gave it one last shot when he went for the green with his second shot at the 18th but found the water and could only finish with a bogey-six.

Craig was later administered a two-shot penalty for brushing the sand in a bunker on his back swing at the 12th and finished at two-under-par for the championship.

Chatora, who was outstanding with two eagles and five birdies in a superb round of 65 in the first round before he had another outstanding second round finally finished a distant 16th place.

The 18-year-old Chatora had rounds of 65, 75, 77 and 79 for a total 296 as Michael Wallace was the third best placed Zimbabwean on position 28 on 19-over while countrymen Darlington Chakanyambidze was a single shot behind on position 29.

Kelvin Muchenje, Shepard Chiwaya and Vincent Chidambazina missed the cut which was set at 16-over as Elton Zulu withdrew during the second round.

The girls found the going tough, despite two of them finishing in the top ten.

United States based Danielle Bekker finished ninth with rounds of 78, 80, and 81 for a total 23-over-par as Miriam Masiya was a place behind on tenth on 24-over-par.

The other girls' representative United States based Primross Chikwaya was tied on 18th after a 49-over-par with rounds of 86, 85 and 94.

The girls section was won by Gia Raad who won by a two-shots over her fellow Bobbi Brown.

South African Charl Barnard carded a one-over-par 73 to finish in fourth position on one-under-par.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Kruger National Park, the Africa Amateur Championship provides a world-class platform for the region's rising talent to compete on the international stage.

The Africa Amateur Championship has been developed by The R&A to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the continent's elite amateur golfers to the international stage.