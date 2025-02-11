Zimbabwe: Mineral Samples Land Chinese Man in Trouble

10 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

A Chinese national, Cao Shutai (56), appeared in court on Saturday after being arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for attempting to smuggle out mineral samples of calcium and magnesium ores.

He faces charges under the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe Act.

Cao was granted US$100 bail, ordered to surrender his passport and remain at his registered Zimbabwean address.

The court heard that Cao arrived in Zimbabwe from China on a business visit permit valid until March 1 this year.

During his stay, he was hosted by Edgar Sibanda at 1347 Rydale Ridge, Harare, and had booked accommodation at 76 Drew Road, Kambanje, Harare.

On Friday, at about 11.30am, Cao collected three packets of mineral samples from an undisclosed location.

He put them in his luggage and went to the airport to board Ethiopian Airways Flight ET 873 to Addis Ababa, en route to Beijing, China.

As his luggage was scanned at the airport, a suspicious object was detected.

An official from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (acz) alerted detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit Harare, who were stationed at the international departures section of the terminal.

Upon inspection, three mineral ore samples were discovered hidden among his clothes.

Cao was unable to provide any documentation for the mineral samples, leading to his arrest.

The samples were subsequently sent to the Institute of Mining Research laboratory at the University of Zimbabwe for analysis, confirming that they consisted of calcium and magnesium ores.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.