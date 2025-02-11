Zimbabwe: Sharp Rise in Divorce Cases

Zimbabwe witnessed a stark surge in divorce cases in 2024, with 3 214 cases recorded across the country compared to 2 149 in 2023.

Of these, only 1 562 divorce cases have been finalised, underlining the growing strain on families and the judicial system.

The capital, Harare, leads both in filings and finalisations. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recorded 1 945 divorce cases in Harare, of which 996 have been completed. Bulawayo follows with 825 filed cases and 383 finalised divorce suits.

Other regions recorded significantly lower figures with Masvingo High Court having 179 cases filed and 70 finalised, while Mutare High Court handled 157 cases which were filed and 78 completed.

The High Court in Chinhoyi had 108 filed and 35 finalised. Counsellors and social commentators are calling for urgent measures to address the rising divorce rates, pointing to infidelity, social media misuse, poor communication, lingering grudges, and gender-based violence (GBV) as key drivers.

The president of the Council of Churches in Africa, Bishop Rocky Moyo said the statistics represent far more than numbers.

"These figures embody the heart-wrenching stories of families torn apart. Whether due to modern life pressures, financial strains, or communication breakdowns, the causes of these divorces are complex and multifaceted," he observed.

Dr Moyo outlined several contributing factors, noting that many divorces stem from infidelity, financial difficulties, lack of intimacy, and unresolved disputes.

He warned that a divorce can leave lasting emotional scars, feelings of unhappiness, anger, and long-term personal turmoil.

"Praying and connecting spiritually from day one can lessen cases of divorce. When couples are united in Christ, they understand each other better. Marriage is hard work and requires effort from both sides," said Dr Moyo.

He also stressed the importance of community support and open dialogue.

"As we reflect on this alarming trend, deeper discussions around mental health, relationship education, and support systems for couples are essential," said Dr Moyo.

He said behind each statistic lies a story, a family and a community feeling the ripple effects of these changes.

"As Zimbabweans grapple with this reality, it's essential to foster environments where love, understanding, and communication can thrive, ultimately leading to healthier relationships and, hopefully, happier families," said Dr Moyo.

Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) regional director, Ms Sethulo Ncube, highlighted that gender-based violence remains a significant factor.

"In our work handling women's affairs, we see that most divorces are linked to GBV, infidelity, or financial concerns. While some disagreements can be resolved, often the outcome is divorce, a situation that adversely affects children who end up caught between parents," she explained.

Ms Ncube also noted the social stigma attached to divorce, as those who separate are frequently branded failures and find themselves isolated within their communities.

Adding a legal perspective, Bulawayo lawyer Mr Tinashe Runganga urged potential spouses to invest time in truly understanding one another before marriage.

"People often rush into marriage without fully knowing the person they intend to share their lives with. It's advisable to date first and build a strong foundation. Unfortunately, many are marrying for the wrong reasons, including arranged or forced unions," he said.

Mr Runganga pointed out that financial hardships frequently lead to disputes at home, while modern technology via dating sites, social media, and even simple smartphone access can exacerbate suspicions and fuel instances of infidelity and GBV.

"There are dating sites, porn sites, and social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This is where trouble is brewing and you find couples are secretive with their phones and this often leads to suspicions and the result is GBV," he said.

In 2016, a High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled that it is illegal for spouses to pry into each other's cellphones without permission.

He said evidence obtained through prying into a cellphone should not stand in court as it would have been obtained illegally.

Justice Chitapi made the landmark ruling as he sentenced Fortunate Nsoro of Chitungwiza for knifing her husband to death while their eight-year-old daughter watched, for refusing to show her a "suspicious" text message that he had received on his cellphone.

Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA) chairperson, Mr Winos Dube, linked the rising divorce rates to long distance relationships.

"With many people leaving the country, long distance relationships become unsustainable. Trust issues and a lack of seriousness among partners, often compounded by infidelity, contribute significantly to these dissolutions," he said.

Mr Dube urged married couples to seek counselling and maintain open, honest communication to help weather life's challenges.