Zimbabwe: Health Assessment for Harare Cemetery Project Launched

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has initiated a health impact assessment on a cemetery project approved by the Harare City Council.

The project, located over the main trunk of the Prince Edward water treatment plant along Seke Road, has raised significant health concerns among residents and stakeholders.

Central health authorities have ordered an immediate stop to construction activities at Watervlei Memorial Burial Park.

This pause will allow for a comprehensive assessment, including an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), to determine the potential health risks posed to Harare residents by the cemetery.

Concerns have been voiced regarding the risks associated with decomposing human remains, which may lead to contamination of both treated and raw water supplies.

The Harare Water Department had previously warned against the cemetery's construction, citing significant health risks for the community.

Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Mawunganidze, said the Ministry is actively addressing the situation to protect residents' health.

"The Ministry, through the Honourable Minister, has communicated with his counterpart in Local Government recommending that the project is stopped until not only a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment is done, but that all stakeholders' concerns are addressed, especially those from health through a Health Impact Assessment," he said.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, has expressed strong objections to the council's decision, attributing it to possible corruption and lack of due diligence.

"Some councillors from Harare City Council had sold the land through corrupt means as stands, but the Government reversed the decision, prompting crooked council officials to change plans and seek to establish a cemetery," he said.

Experts have highlighted the high chances of water contamination, particularly concerning chemicals from embalming fluids and preservatives that could seep into the groundwater.

The cemetery's proximity to the stream that feeds into the raw water source raises further alarm about potential contamination of Seke Dam.

Concerns have been raised regarding the issuance of permits without a completed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

Mr Samuel Nyabezi, the acting director of Urban Planning in Harare, defended the decision.

"The permit was issued with certain conditions that should be met lest it would be revoked," he said also acknowledging the financial burden of an EIA process on developers.

Observers have criticised the decision-making process at the municipality, arguing that it prioritises developer interests over the health and safety of residents. As assessments proceed, the focus remains on ensuring that the community's health is safeguarded against potential hazards from the cemetery project.