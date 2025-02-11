Zimbabwe: 'Bring Back Radio Dramas'

Veteran playwright Aaron Chiundura-Moyo believes it is never too late for national broadcasters to revive radio dramas.

The esteemed novelist and scriptwriter, who built his reputation at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), where he worked for many years before leaving in 2002, expressed his deep sorrow over the discontinuation of these beloved dramas.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the revered author said the demise of radio dramas was a disservice to learners who used to enhance their knowledge through the initiative.

"I worked at ZBC for years, and I came as a nobody, but my potential was realised when I expressed my interest in radio dramas.

"I penned several dramas, and some of them were considered for radio, and I am proud of that because talent was exposed.

"It pains me now that we no longer have such programmes, which used to support local talent," he said.

The veteran novelist, who penned several radio dramas including "Kudzidza Hakuperi" and "Regai Dzive Shiri," among others, said Radio 4 (now National FM) and Radio 2 (now Radio Zimbabwe) used to give creatives the platform to express themselves by submitting their scripts.

"At ZBC, I thoroughly enjoyed myself as we used to run these radio dramas. We could introduce new novels and review them along the way.

" New writers had a platform to express themselves, but it's sad that we no longer have such programmes. I wish to see those programmes being revived," he said.

Chiundura-Moyo said the advent of the technological revolution would be beneficial if these programmes were revived.

"Imagine that we are now in an era where technology has made life easier; I think we could be somewhere else as far as promoting radio dramas is concerned.

"By the way, radio is one of the most consumed medium when it comes to spreading messages.

"Currently, we do have people who still follow radio, and they believe anything they hear from it," he said.

The award-winning writer and filmmaker, now in his 70s, expressed his determination to see young talent being given exposure and a platform to express themselves.

"As elders in this industry, it would be insane if we die and do not pass the baton to the next generation. My wish is to see the new generation getting exposure in whatever we do in life," he said.

Chiundura-Moyo, who is also credited with the creation of Zimbabwe's first-ever soap opera, Studio 263, believes the country is endowed with talent that should not go to waste.

"In my case as a film director, scriptwriter, and novelist, I have seen quite a lot that needs to be done to ensure that we keep the literary arts alive.

"We can only maintain that if drama clubs are revived and given the platform. Of course, actors should realise their potential through their initiatives, which need our support," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After all has been said, according to Chiundura-Moyo, radio dramas are important in addressing issues affecting societies. He still believes that radio has a huge following, which should be fully utilised for the development of the nation.

The writer's quest is for radio station programme managers to revive dramas that were critical for learners' development.

He considers himself one of the lucky people in Zimbabwe who made it to the top through hard work and focus.

Chiundura-Moyo believes it is critical for people to empower each other through radio dramas.