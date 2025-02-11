Zimbabwe: Policy Boost for Women in Business

There is need for policies that support women in business through engagement with Government and industry leaders to ensure their voices are heard, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.

She was speaking at the Professional Women Executive and Business Women's Forum (PROWEB) 20th anniversary celebration in Harare last Friday, which ran under the theme, "20 years of impact: From empowerment to prosperity".

The theme sought to highlight the significant progress made over the past two decades.

Sen Mutsvangwa emphasised the importance of reflecting on how women have collectively shaped the narrative.

"Twenty years ago, the landscape for women in business was vastly different," she said.

"Barriers existed, not only in policies, but also in cultural perceptions and societal norms.

"However, through resilience, collaboration, and sheer determination, we have transformed those barriers into stepping stones. Each of you here today has played a pivotal role in this transformation."

The Minister noted that empowerment goes beyond uplifting women, to involve the creation of an ecosystem where they can thrive.

Over the years, PROWEB has provided invaluable resources, mentorship programmes, networking opportunities, and access to vital information that has enabled women to not only, dream but also achieve.

Sen Mutsvangwa urged PROWEB to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among women in Zimbabwe.

"In the rapidly changing global economy, we must embrace technology and encourage our members to explore new avenues for business.

"By investing in education and skills development, we can equip the next generation of women leaders with the tools they need to succeed.

"The strength of PROWEB lies in your solidarity. Continue to support one another, share knowledge, and celebrate each other's success," she said.

PROWEB president, Mrs Tendai Hlupo-Mamvura recounted the organisation's origin and praised its founder, the late Florence Ziumbe, stating that she remains a pillar of PROWEB's strength.

"She has been instrumental in shaping our journey and will remain a pillar for the organisation's strength," she added.

"Her vision and dedication continue to inspire us all."

Mrs Hlupo-Mamvura emphasised the importance of mentorship and collaboration in empowering women entrepreneurs.

She added that the foundation laid by Mrs Ziumbe has not only provided a platform for women to connect, but has also encouraged a culture of sharing resources and knowledge.

"Together, we have built a supportive network that enables women to overcome challenges and seize opportunities," she said.

Delta Corporation Limited general manager for corporate affairs, Mrs Patricia Murambinda, pledged support to PROWEB, highlighting a relationship that has spanned more than 10 years.

Among the invited delegates were Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Permanent Secretary Dr Beulla Chirume, and Egyptian Embassy in Harare representative Ms Menna-tulla Moustafa Mohamed, among others.