Zimbabwe: Wolves Debut Delight for Munetsi

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was showered with admiration by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters yesterday despite playing under 30 minutes on his debut for his new English Premiership side.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwe international, who completed a deadline-day switch from France's Stade de Reims to England last week, was thrown into the fray with 66 minutes played in Wolves' 2-0 FA Cup Fourth Round win over Blackburn Rovers away at Ewood Park.

And Munetsi was humbled by the instant love from the Wolves fans.

"I'm so delighted, you know, because it has been a dream come true for me, you know, to represent a big club like Wolves. What a way to start," he told the Wolves media after the match yesterday.

The Warriors midfielder was signed on deadline day for a reported £16.6m (US$20.5m), and already the Wolves supporters have high expectations.

Some of the fans took to social media to show their admiration of the new recruit from Zimbabwe.

Munetsi was elated by the cheering he got from the terraces at Ewood Park by the travelling Wolves supporters, pledging in return to play his heart out during the subsistence of his three-and-a-half-year contract.

"I think, you know, I'm 28 now. There's a lot that I've learned from football. So, I think it's the right time for me to showcase it.

"And I was just delighted that they were cheering me on, even though I didn't manage to score. But, you know, they gave me that energy to try and keep on going. And obviously we have some quality players that were able to put in some good balls.

"We just have to keep on working and looking forward to the next coming games.

Munetsi came off the bench in the 66th minute and made an immediate impact with his clever use of the ball and his runs from deep into the final third.

The midfielder actually came close to extending Wolves lead on a few occasions, coming particularly close to doing so when he headed a Rodrigo Gomes cross just wide in the 73rd minute.

According to the Molineux news website, Wolves fans were notably impressed by Munetsi during his cameo, and they took to X to declare their "love" for the midfielder.

"Of course. In France, we do have some supporters. But I have always heard about the amazing supporters in England," said Munetsi."

"Obviously, now at Wolves, I really, really felt it. And, you know, it gives you that drive; even though it was like 80 minutes, 90 minutes, you keep on going. So, I was just able to appreciate the love that they gave me today."

Munetsi had decent statistics to start off his career in England. Despite being on the pitch for just 30 minutes and technically playing as a defensive midfielder, he managed three efforts on goal in the game.

In total, Munetsi completed nine of his 11 passes (82 percent) and had 18 touches of the ball in a lively cameo off the bench.

Two of said passes were made into the final third, while a surprising three of his touches of the ball were also in the opposition penalty area.

"I think the guys had already done the most difficult job to take the lead, and I was just there to do my small part.

"I think it has been very easy because everybody is very kind. Everybody's been willing to lend help, you know, to assist me in getting comfortable. So, I think it hasn't been that difficult from the coaching staff to the players. They're so kind.

"So, it has been just to get to know the system and to get to know how we play. But everything else has been very, very good.

"Yeah, I think it would have been a dream come true. But, you know, we save the more goals to come for the upcoming games. But I was just happy to play a small part in the win today, and hopefully we can continue from here," said Munetsi.

The Zimbabwe national team vice-captain was given a 7/10 rating by Molineux News for his showing.

"Given around half an hour on his Wolves debut and slotted in really well. Provided steel and energy and had two chances to score and seemed to be getting up to support the front line a lot, in a possible hint about his role moving forward," the publication commented.

Wolves secured a 2-0 win thanks to quickfire goals from Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha in the first half.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira believes Munetsi, and another deadline-day signing, Nasser Djiga, brought the balance he needed in his squad.

Pereira needed some extra legs and energy in his engine room for the remainder of the campaign. With Munetsi already outrunning the rest of his teammates in training, it suggested he can cover every blade of grass alongside the likes of Joao Gomes and Andre.

"The squad has more balance and more solutions now. We are physically stronger, and the club did good work, so I'm happy. They will need some time to adapt, but they are strong physically. These two players can add something to the squad."