Zimbabwe: Police Officer Embezzles U.S.$623 000

10 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

The police officer who was in charge of administration and human resources for the Zimbabwe Republic Police Consolidated Fund, Isaac Chigidora (28), has been charged with embezzling US$623 462,79.

Chigidora is accused of taking the money in cash from the consolidated fund safe deposit box. He was remanded in custody until tomorrow for a ruling on his bail application. The ZRP is represented in court by Chief Inspector Lameck Munyaka, acting as the secretary of the ZRP Board of Trustees. Chigidora was arrested while in his latest post as the officer in charge of operations in Mutoko.

The State alleges that between September 2023 and July last year, Chigidora falsely reported transferring cash to Joyce Mine, which ceased operations in 2021.

He allegedly embezzled the cash, and nothing has been recovered.

