Mauritius: Cambridge Higher School Certificate Examinations 2024 - Pass Rate Stands At 78.88 Percent

7 February 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The 2024 Cambridge Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations have seen a decline in student performance by 5.52%, with an overall pass rate of 78.88% for the Republic of Mauritius, down from 84.4% in the previous year.

The figures were communicated in Réduit, this afternoon, by the Officer-in-Charge of the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate (MES), Dr Imtehaze Ahsun, during a press conference on the overall performance of HSC students for 2024 Examinations.

A total of 7,425 candidates, comprising 4,268 girls and 3,157 boys, sat for the 2024 HSC examinations. Some 5,857 candidates, representing 3,480 female students and 2,377 male students, thus, succeeded at these examinations.

The Officer-in-Charge also detailed the performance for Mauritius and Rodrigues. The pass rate for Mauritius in 2024 has known a decrease of 5.31%, at 79% while for Rodrigues a drop of 11.34% has been noted at 75.96%. In 2023, the pass rate performance for Mauritius and Rodrigues stood at 84.31% and 87.30% respectively.

Girls perform better than boys with a higher pass rate among female students, 81.75% for Mauritius and 76.47% for Rodrigues. The pass rate for boys in Mauritius and Rodrigues stands at 75.30% and 75.21%, respectively.

Regarding the HSC Professional (Pro) Qualifications, 58 students namely 38 girls and 20 boys, were examined with the pass rate reaching 89.66%. Girls had a pass rate of 89.47% and boys, 90%.

