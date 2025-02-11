South Africa: Meet Sergeant Morekwana Monyela - A Drone Pilot Making a Difference in Limpopo's Vala Umgodi Operations

press release

Sergeant Morekwana Monyela, a dedicated and accomplished member of the South African Police Service (SAPS), has built a career marked by passion, determination and an unwavering commitment to serving his community. Currently deployed at the SAPS Limpopo Airwing, he serves as Airborne Law Enforcement Officer and a Drone Pilot in the high-stakes Vala Umgodi operation, where his skills are essential in combating crime, gathering intelligence and ensuring public safety.

Sergeant Morekwana Monyela's journey with SAPS began in 2008-07-14, when he completed Basic Training at the Tshwane Police Academy. His early years as a uniformed officer exposed him to the realities of Visible Policing and Support Services, providing him with invaluable experience in the field. However, driven by a deep desire to make a lasting impact, Sergeant Morekwana Monyela sought out one of SAPS' most challenging and rewarding environments: the Airwing. After completing specialized ALEO and Drone Pilot training, he quickly proved himself to be a fearless and skilled professional, ready to tackle any challenge in the sky.

As a Drone Pilot, Sergeant Monyela plays a pivotal role in operations such as Vala Umgodi, a tactical initiative designed to dismantle criminal activities, especially illicit mining. The use of drones has revolutionized policing by providing real-time aerial surveillance, gathering intelligence and offering the ability to monitor vast areas that would otherwise be inaccessible. Sergeant Monyela's expertise in piloting drones enables effective monitoring of criminal activities, while significantly reducing the risks to officers on the ground. His ability to capture critical footage from above ensures swift action, often preventing criminals from fleeing or concealing evidence.

In addition to his law enforcement duties, the drone team also supports the Search and Rescue operations, assisting in locating missing persons. This proved vital during the recent heavy rains, where the province experienced several drownings, including children. With the assistance of drone pilots such as Sergeant Monyela, victims were successfully located and retrieved in the most challenging conditions.

Sergeant Monyela's dedication extends beyond his policing work. Recently, he completed an LLB degree, complementing his training and qualifications at the Airwing. His commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth reflects his drive to constantly improve and make a greater impact in both his professional and personal life. His unique combination of practical expertise and academic achievement makes him a valuable asset to his colleagues and the broader community.

Despite the demanding nature of his work, Sergeant Monyela remains grounded. A devoted father of two, he finds strength in the unwavering support of his family. His children, especially, inspire him to be a positive role model, teaching them the values of hard work, resilience and integrity. For Sergeant Monyela, his legacy is not just about professional success, but about leaving a lasting example for his children, showing them the importance of service, courage and dedication.

Whether navigating the skies or patrolling the streets, Sergeant Monyela's commitment to ensuring safety and justice for his community remains at the heart of everything he does.

Sergeant Monyela, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe and her management salutes you! "This is one of the most sought after careers in the academic and professional space. SAPS is delighted to have a skillful Drone Pilot such as Sergeant Monyela. His passion for service is unmatched at this stage," said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.