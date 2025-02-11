Zimbabwe: Nakai Pays Tribute to Aka With Album

Johannesburg. — Nadia Nakai, a prominent figure in the South African hip hop scene, has unveiled the much-anticipated release date for her upcoming album, "Braggacy".

Set to debut on Friday, February 28, this album serves not just as a collection of songs, but as a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend, renowned rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

The title cleverly pays homage to AKA's devoted fan base, known as the Megacy, while also encapsulating Nakai's journey of love and remembrance.

In an emotional Instagram post shared in 2023, Nakai described "Braggacy" as a "letter to him".

She expressed her profound gratitude for the ability to channel her feelings through music, declaring it a project that ultimately is for her own healing.

"My tribute EP that has now become a tribute album! Because I have so much to say, it is almost done," she shared, reflecting on the spiritual and powerful nature of the work.

"This is honestly not for you, it's for me, on my road to healing (whatever that looks like)," she continued, emphasising the deeply personal essence of the album.

Leading up to the album's release, Nakai has already dropped some singles, including the thought-provoking "M.E.G.A" (Make Everything Godly Again), which features the talented Cindii Masina and is produced by Osaze Za, and the moving track "Missing You", featuring celebrated vocalist Shekhinah, known for her hits "Suited" and "Let You Know".

This track is produced by Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the album.

The romantic connection between Nakai and AKA reportedly began around early 2022. It was a whirlwind love affair, filled with public appearances, and social media interactions that had fans buzzing.

As they shared intimate moments with their followers, it was clear that they were not just lovers but also allies navigating the often tumultuous waters of fame together.

Fans witnessed their journey unfold through snippets of their lives shared online, where affection and mutual respect shone in every post.

The couple's supportive nature became a hallmark of their relationship, helping one another shine in an industry rife with challenges.

However, the tragic passing of AKA in February 2023 from a shooting incident in Durban marked an unforeseen end to their love story, leaving a void not only in Nakai's life but in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nakai's heartfelt tribute to AKA serves as touching reminders of their love and the creative legacy he left behind.

Today, as Nakai continues to build her career, she carries with her the memories of their time together, honouring AKA's influence in her music and personal growth.

Fans of the beloved hip hop artists have expressed their excitement for "Braggacy" on social media, with one user stating, "I can't wait, it's been a while," while another chimed in, "We're ready."

A third fan optimistically declared: "Welcome back queen. We rise and keep moving." - iolnews.com