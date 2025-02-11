Congo-Kinshasa: For Dar es Salaam Resolutions to Hold, Stop Holding Kinshasa With Soft Gloves

opinion

The resolutions this past weekend by leaders from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) calling for direct talks between the Congolese government and armed groups, including the M23, offer a glimmer of hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in eastern DR Congo.

The continued instability in the region have had a devastating impact on the lives of Congolese citizens. The military approach has proven to be ineffective and counterproductive, further exacerbating the conflict.

It is encouraging that regional leaders have recognized the urgent need for dialogue and have called for a cessation of hostilities. The participation of both EAC and SADC leaders in these discussions is particularly significant, ensuring that all perspectives are considered and that no party can claim ignorance of the situation.

Previously, Kinshasa, which is a member of both regional blocs, have delt with the two blocs in isolation of each other, which has probably led to missteps like the disastrous deployment of the SADC force, SAMIDRC.

This force was invited by President Felix Tshisekedi to replace an EAC contingent which he expelled because it refused to do his bidding, having been deployed to facilitate the implementation of the Nairobi Peace Process.

Unlike their EAC counterparts, SAMIDRC was deployed with a combat mandate, and ended up fighting alongside not just the Congolese army but also with a cocktail of armed militia groups including the genocidal FDLR. They were still overpowered by the determined M23 force, leading to the capture of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province.

There is therefore a renewed sense of optimism when you look at the resolutions from the meeting held in Dar es Salaam.

However, for these talks to be successful, it is crucial for the Congolese government to demonstrate genuine goodwill and a commitment to finding a peaceful solution. Past attempts at dialogue have often been undermined by the government's reluctance to address the root causes of the conflict, including the grievances of marginalized communities and the presence of foreign armed groups operating within its borders.

Among these foreign groups is FDLR, which was founded by individuals linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Specifically the meeting ordered the immediate neutralisation of this virulent militia.

The M23, despite its recent military gains, has consistently expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue. This willingness to negotiate must be reciprocated by the Congolese government. All parties must approach these talks with a spirit of compromise and a commitment to finding a lasting solution that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders.

To the leaders who attended the Dar es Salaam summit and the entire international community, it is now time to get tough on the Kinshasa regime to live up to the resolutions and not to waste this opportunity to end the conflict.