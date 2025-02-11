Rwanda: Inyamibwa to Stage 'Igitaramo Cy'inka' Traditional Concert

After the success of their historic 'Inkuru ya 30' concert at BK Arena in March 2024, renowned Inyamibwa cultural troupe has confirmed yet another grand concert "Igitaramo Cy'Inka" which will celebrate Rwanda's bond with cows.

The cultural night, scheduled for March 15 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village ( former Camp Kigali), will highlight the deep-rooted connection between Rwandans and cows, emphasizing the cultural values of sharing, promises, blessing, and unity that have been passed down through generations.

Cows hold a sacred place in Rwandan culture, symbolizing wealth, prosperity, and strong social bonds. From traditional weddings to special ceremonies, cows have always played a crucial role in Rwandan customs, often given as a blessing or sign of appreciation.

According to Rodrigue Rusagara, the manager of Inyamibwa cultural troupe, 'Igitaramo Cy'Inka' aims to reintroduce people to these traditions, reminding them of the values of generosity and togetherness that define Rwandan society.

"Cows in Rwanda almost resemble humans. We share a deep bond with them. It's rare to find an event in Rwanda where something related to cows isn't present in some way. We wholeheartedly embrace their presence in our daily lives. Cows hold a profound and authentic meaning in Rwandan culture," Rusagara told The New Times.

He emphasized that the event will feature a unique parade of Inyambo (royal cows), a breed historically associated with Rwanda's monarchy and cultural heritage.

"The parade will allow attendees to witness the beauty and grace of these cows, which were traditionally adorned with long horns and decorated for ceremonial processions. We want them to reconnect with them physically," he added.

The 'Kugabirana' cow distribution campaign

Beyond entertainment, 'Igitaramo Cy'Inka' event will mark the official launch of cow distribution campaign known as 'Kugabirana,' a longstanding tradition where families gift cows to each other as a gesture of goodwill.

According to Rusagara, Rwanda has achieved remarkable progress since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He explained that the distribution of cows is a social practice that the country chose to reintroduce. While it may seem normal to Rwandans, it is an extraordinary initiative for mobilization within the community.

"We have decided to give a cow to at least one family during the event, kicking off a broader campaign to encourage generosity and social support within communities." He said.

This campaign, he said, is a way to revive the Rwandan spirit of sharing and caring for one another.

"Cows are not just animals in our culture; they represent life, friendship, and the power of giving."

While the inaugural "Igitaramo Cy'Inka" concert will take place in Kigali, the troupe has also announced plans to extend the celebration to Huye District, a region known for its deep cultural roots.

The exact dates for the Huye event are yet to be confirmed but the troupe aims to bring this cultural experience to more audiences across the country with the consideration of taking a similar show in Rubavu District as well.