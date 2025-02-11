Central Africa: Rwanda Targets 20 Percent Increase in Meat Production By 2029

Rwanda aims to increase annual meat production from 207,097 tonnes in 2023/24 to 247,223 tonnes in 2028/29, under the fourth strategic plan for agriculture transformation (PSTA5), according to data from the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

The data implies that meat production in Rwanda is projected to go up by almost 20 per cent in five years - from 2024/25 to 2028/29.

Solange Uwituze, Deputy Director General in charge of Animal resources Development at RAB, told The New Times that during the fiscal year 2023/24, Rwanda achieved an annual meat production of 207,097 tonnes, representing 96.3 per cent of the targeted 215,058 tonnes set under PSTA4.

While this reflects substantial progress, Uwituze said, the shortfall was primarily attributed to the harsh and prolonged drought experienced during the year.

"The adverse weather conditions significantly impacted water availability for cows, leading to reduced meat production. Additionally, the relatively high cost of animal feeds in occurrence maize and soya affected the production of meat for other animal species," she observed.

Planned actions to attain the set target

Key activities to support the goal - to 247,223 tonnes of meat by 2029 - include enhancing small stock production through the establishment of breeding centers and strengthening artificial insemination programs for pigs, Uwituze said.

Additionally, she indicated, ensuring a steady supply of day-old chicks (DOCs) for poultry is a priority.

To improve feed affordability, significant efforts are being made to boost the production of maize and soybeans, the primary components of animal feed, Uwituze said, observing that these initiatives are expected to enhance livestock productivity and contribute to Rwanda's food security and economic growth.

Poultry and pig projected to be the leading contributors to meat production

Regarding livestock animals that account for the biggest share of Rwanda's meat production currently, Uwituze said that the highest meat producing species in Rwanda is beef (cows) accounting for 35 per cent of the total production.

It is followed by poultry (with 22 per cent), goat (19 per cent) and pork (14 percent). The least meat-producing species are sheep and rabbit accounting respectively for 5 per cent of the total production, Uwituze indicated.

"The high consumption of beef is attributable to the Rwandan traditions that give higher privilege to cattle in comparison to other animal species," Uwituze pointed out.

Rwanda's per capita meat consumption currently stands at 14.8 kilos per year, Uwituze said. According to recent Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data, the global average is approximately 43 kilos per year, she indicated, adding that in developed countries, consumption is significantly higher, averaging over 100 kilos per year.

Conversely, in developing sub-Saharan African countries, per capita meat consumption remains relatively low, ranging between 10 and 15 kilos per year, she said.

The current projections, she said, indicate that in the future, meat is to be majority sourced from small stock, namely poultry and pork.

Commenting on how pork is forecast to be a major contributor to Rwanda's meat production going forward, Jean Claude Shirimpumu, a pig farmer and chairperson of Rwanda Pig Farmers' Association, told The New Times that the industry has become a sector that has registered remarkable development.

Pig reproduction is high, he said, and a lot of relevant strategies were developed to improve breeds, citing artificial insemination.

He also cited the delivery of swine semen through the use of drones to pig farmers, especially those in remote areas, which eases their access to artificial insemination services.

The farmer pays Rwf6,500 per dose of swine semen - for one artificial insemination - adding that the cost of drone delivery is covered through government subsidy, he indicated.

Another factor for the progress in the livestock sub-sector, he said, is the increase in animal feed factories, which ensures availability of this input that is crucial for pig farming.

The Rwanda Pig Farmers' Association in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, have been working on a campaign in line with increasing pork consumption "to understand that pork should not only be consumed in pubs only, but it should be integrated in the family [meals] such that wives and children eat, instead of it being only for men in pubs."

This, he said, will lead to increased demand for pork, which will spur more production as a result.

To ensure pork safety, he said that sensitisation of people on proper preparation of the meat is done, by ensuring hygiene from farming to serving.

In addition, he said public and private slaughter houses were set up countrywide, adding that value addition was also considered such as to make pork sausages.

Andrew Butare, the Chairperson of the Rwanda Poultry Industry Association, said that the poultry the projected increase in chicken meat is based on facts.

For instance, he said, you can produce a tonne of chicken meat on a 50-square metre (five by 10 metres) area in two months, provided that you have a supply of feed. Needed by the chickens.

Yet, he said, for one to produce a tonne of beef, it requires a larger area.

"Considering Rwanda's small land, and the increasing population, the land to use for meat production, and other products, will gradually be limited," he said.

Also, he said, chicken meat is relatively cheaper compared to beef, as a kilo costs general costs between Rw3,500 and Rwf4,000, compared to Rwf6,000 and Rwf7,000 for the latter.

Going forward, Butare said that there is a need to address the existing challenges including the high prices of feed, and to ensure availability of quality feed for improved chicken nutrition and productivity.

One of the solution to animal feed issue, he said, is the establishment of silos such that produce including maize and soybeans can be bought during harvest season when prices are normally lower, can help stabilise costs as it can ensure supply for about four or five months until another harvest.

Again he said, more cereals should be produced to address the competition between humans and livestock animals in terms of consumption, which is due to limited supply.

Another important aspect is the adequate supply of day-old chicks that are needed by poultry farmers.

"Day-old chicks for broilers are available locally; but there is a need for ensuring sustainability in their supply," he said.

However, he said that day-old chicks for layers are imported into Rwanda, from countries such as Belgium, and The Netherlands. He called for efforts to produce them locally.