Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Total Energies - 'Atlas Lions' Seek Lost Glory

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will be a significant opportunity for North African teams to secure another title, with the host country, Morocco, at the forefront, as the competition will be held on Moroccan soil between 21 December 2025 - 18 January 2026.

As in the case with all editions, the spotlight is always on the host country, which often enjoys the advantage of playing on home soil in front of its fans.

North African teams have previously shone and won the continental title on their home grounds, such as Algeria in 1990, Egypt in 1959, 1986, and 2006, and Tunisia in 2004. The Algerian team also returned with its second continental title from Egypt in 2019.

Last editions' hosts Cote d'Ivoire did the very same in front of their home supporters in what was regarded as the best TotalEnergies CAF AFCON to date.

It will be similar for the "Atlas Lions," as they prepare to welcome the rest of the continent to their shores for the second time since hosting the competition 36 years ago.

The Atlas Lions' last TotalEnergies CAF AFCON title was in 1976 during the 10th edition held in Ethiopia.Since then, continental glory has eluded the side, with them coming close in in 2004 where they agonisingly lost to Tunisia in the final.

Coach Walid Regragui's team will heavily rely on excelling in the finals hosted by six Moroccan cities, aiming to go as far as possible in the competition to make up for their early exit in the previous edition.

Having impressed at the global stage during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Atlas Lions were dubbed strong favourite in Cote d'Ivoire where they unfortunately bowed out in the round of 16 at the hands of South Africa.

With Moroccan cities gearing up to welcome Africa to the North African nations, the 35th edition of the biggest event on African soil promises to produce yet another spectacular showcasing of Africa's talent.