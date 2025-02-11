With just two TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations titles to its name, the Southern African region's continental ambitions will be at an all-time high when the much-anticipated continental showpiece takes centre stage in Morocco in a few months' time.

For the first time in the history of the competition, the Southern African region (COSAFA) will have a record seven representatives competing at Africa's most prestigious competition in Morocco between 21 December 2025 - 18 January 2026.

Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are the seven qualified nations from the region which is a first since CAF's expansion of participating teams from 16 to 24 at the Egypt 2019 finals.

South Africa (1996) and Zambia (2012) are the only two Southern African nations to lift the coveted title since the tournament's 1957 inception.

The most recent podium finish for a Southern African nation came recently at the Cote d'Ivoire finals when Bafana Bafana edged DR Congo for a third-place finish, while Zambia who were also in Cote d'Ivoire bowed out in the group stages.

Chipolopolo hold the record for the most TotalEnergies CAF AFCON appearances, with the Morocco finals set to be their 19th appearance, while South Africa prepare to make it 12 and Angola having the third most qualifications at 10.

Botswana and Comoros make a return to the finals and will both be making their second appearances.

The Zebras last appeared in the 2012 finals, while the Coelacanths made an impressive debut in the 2021 edition where they reached the Round of 16.

With the gap evidently narrowing in African football as seen at the Cote d'Ivoire finals and across CAF's men's and women's Interclub competitions, the stage is set for the Southern African region to make its impact against the best teams on the African continent.

Looking at the groups, Zambia and Comoros face an uphill battle against hosts, Morocco and West African powerhouse, Mali in Group A.

Group B will see a trio of Southern African representation as Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe join record holders, Egypt.

Botswana are drawn against former champions Senegal, DR Congo as well as Benin in Group D, while Mozambique find themselves in Group F against reigning champions Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Gabon.

Southern African nations TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Group Stages:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group F: Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique