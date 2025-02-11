Morocco's announcement of nine venues for the hosting of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations final in December will add significantly to the number of stadia used in the history of the finals.

There have been 18 countries that have hosted a Cup of Nations from the first tournament in Sudan in 1957 to the last edition in Cote d'Ivoire, with a total of 83 different stadiums used for Cup of Nations finals matches.

That will be increased to 89 once the tournament in Morocco kicks off.

The Complexe Sportive Prince Moulay Abdellah hosts the opening match and final and another five games.

The Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca was the venue for the final in 1988 when Morocco previously hosted the tournament and it will be the venue for eight matches in the 2025 edition. There will also be eight games at the Grande Stade d'Agadir and the Grande Stade d'Marrakech.

The Cairo International Stadium has hosted a total of 35 matches over four editions, including four finals, and holds the record for the most number of games in the history of the tournament.

It is followed by the Accra Sports Stadium with 32 games, the Baba Yaro Stadium in Kumasi with 26, the Addis Ababa Stadium with 25 and the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo with 21.

Dakar's Stade de l'Amitie hosted 14 matches during the 1992 finals in Senegal, which is the most number of matches at a single stadium in one tournament.

The Khartoum Municipal Stadium hosted the first ever Cup of Nations finals matches.

Nine stadiums for a single edition of the Cup of Nations finals is a new record, surpassing the six that Mali used for their hosting of the 2002 finals when there were 16 teams and 32 matches.

TOTALENERGIES CAF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS FINALS STADIUMS

Algeria

Algiers Stade du 5 Julliet (9): 1990 x 9

Annaba Stade du 19 Mai (7): 1990 x 7

Angola

Benguela Estadio Nacional de Ombaka (9): 2010 x 9

Cabinda Estadio Nacional do Chiazi (4): 2010 x 4

Luanda Estadio 11 de Novembre (9): 2010 x 9

Lubango Estadio Nacional da Tundavala (7): 2010 x 7

Burkina Faso

Bobo Dioulasso Stade Municipal (10): 1998 x 10

Ouagadougou Stade du 4 Aout (9): 1998 x 9

Ouagadougou Stade Municipal (13): 1998 x 13

Cameroon

Bafoussam Stade Kouekong (8): 2021 x 8

Douala Stade de la Reunification (7): 1972 x 7

Douala Stade Japoma (8): 2021 x 8

Garoua Stade Roumde Adjia (8): 2021 x 8

Limbe Omnisport Stadium (8): 2021 x 8

Yaounde Stade Olembe (8): 2021 x 8

Yaounde Stade Omnisport (21): 1972 x 9; 2021 x 12 (name changed to Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo)

Cote d'Ivoire

Abidjan Stade Alassane Ouattara (10): 2023 x 10

Abidjan Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny (19): 1984 x 9; 2023 x 10

Bouake Stade Bouake (16): 1984 x 7; 2023 x 9 (name changed to Stade de la Paix)

Korhogo Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly (7): 2023 x 7

San Pedro Stade Laurent Pokou (8): 2023 x 8

Yamoussoukro Stade Charles Konan Banny (8): 2023 x 8

Egypt

Alexandria Stadium (19): 1974 x 4; 1986 x 7; 2006 x 1; 2019 x 7

Alexandra Haras Al Hodoud Stadium (7): 2006 x 7

Cairo Al Salam Stadium (10): 2019 x 10

Cairo International Stadium (35): 1974 x 7; 1986 x 9; 2006 x 9; 2019 x 10

Cairo 30 June Stadium (10): 2019 x 10

Cairo Military Academy Stadium (8): 2006 x 8

Cairo Prince Farouk Stadium (3): 1959 x 3

Damanhur Ala'ab Damanhour Stadium (3): 1974 x 3

El Mahalla Stadium (3): 1974 x 3

Ismailia Stadium (8): 2006 x 1; 2019 x 7

Port Said Stadium (6): 2006 x 6

Suez Stadium (8): 2019 x 8

Equatorial Guinea

Bata Estadio de Bata (18): 2012 x 8; 2015 x 10

Ebibeyin Estadio de Ebibeyin (6): 2015 x 6

Malabo Estadio de Malabo (18): 2012 x 8; 2015 x 10

Mongomo Estadio de Mongomo (6): 2015 x 6

Ethiopia

Addis Ababa Haile Selaisse Stadium (25): 1962 x 4; 1968 x 9; 1976 x 12 (name changed to Addis Ababa Stadium)

Asmara Cicero Stadium (7): 1968 x 7

Dire Dawa Stadium (6): 1976 x 6

Gabon

Franceville Stade de Franceville (15): 2012 x 7; 2017 x 8

Libreville Stade d'Angondje (18): 2012 x 9; 2017 x 9 (name changed to Stade de l'Amitie)

Oyen Stade de Oyem (7): 2017 x 7

Port Gentil Stade de Port Gentil (8): 2017 x 8

Ghana

Accra Sports Stadium (32): 1963 x 5; 1978 x 9; 2000 x 9; 2008 x 9 (name changed to Ohene Djan Stadium)

Kumasi Sports Stadium (26): 1963 x 3; 1978 x 7; 2000 x 7 (name changed to Baba Yaro Stadium); 2008 x 9

Sekondi-Takoradi Stadium (7): 2008 x 7

Tamale Stadium (7): 2008 x 7

Libya

Benghazi 28 March Stadium (7): 1982 x 7

Tripoli 11 June Stadium (9): 1982 x 9

Mali

Bamako Stade du 26 Mars (8): 2002 x 8

Bamako Stade Modibo Keita (7): 2002 x 7

Kayes Stade Abdoulaye Makoro Cissoko (3): 2002 x 3

Mopti Stade Barema Bocoum (3): 2002 x 3

Segou Stade Amary Daou (5): 2002 x 5

Sikasso Stade Babemba Traore (6): 2002 x 6

Morocco

Casablanca Stade Mohamed V (9): 1988 x 9

Rabat Stade Moulay Abdellah (7): 1988 x 7

Nigeria

Ibadan Liberty Stadium (7): 1980 x 7

Kano Sani Abacha Stadium (7): 2000 x 7

Lagos Surelere Stadium (18): 1980 x 9; 2000 x 9 (name changed to National Stadium)

Senegal

Dakar Stade de l'Amitie (14): 1992 x 14

Ziguinchor Stade Aline Sitoe Diatta (6): 1992 x 6

Sudan

Khartoum Municipal Stadium (12): 1957 x 2; 1970 x 10

Wadi Madani Stadium (6): 1970 x 6

South Africa

Johannesburg Soccer City (13): 1996 x 10; 2013 x 3

Bloemfontein Free State Stadium (7): 1996 x 7

Durban King's Park Rugby Stadium (5): 1996 x 5

Durban Moses Mabhida Stadium (6): 2013 x 6

Nelspruit Mbombela Stadium (8): 2013 x 8

Phokeng Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace (7): 2013 x 7

Port Elizabeth Boet Erasmus Stadium (7): 1996 x 7

Port Elizabeth Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (8): 2013 x 8

Tunisia

Bizerte Stade Ahmed Bsiri (1): 1965 x 1

Bizerte Stade du Octobre 15 (5): 2004 x 5

Monastir Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet (5): 2004 x 5

Sfax Stade Taieb Mhiri (7): 1965 x 1; 2004 x 6

Sousse Stade Bou Ali Lahoaur (1): 1965 x 1

Sousse Stade Olympique (13): 1994 x 8; 2004 x 5

Tunis Stade El Menzah (16): 1994 x 11; 2004 x 5

Tunis Stade Chedly Zouiten (6): 1965 x 5; 1994 x 1

Tunis Stade du Novembre 7 (6): 2004 x 6