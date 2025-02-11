Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan Battle for Supremacy in Group E

6 February 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, will see a fascinating contest in Group E, featuring Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan.

With Algeria looking to redeem themselves after poor performances in recent AFCON tournaments, and Burkina Faso aiming to repeat their 2013 heroics, the battle for the top two spots will be fierce.

Algeria Opens Campaign Against Burkina Faso

The group begins on December 24, 2025, with Algeria facing Sudan at Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

The Desert Foxes, AFCON champions in 2019, will aim to put their disappointing recent tournaments behind them with a strong start. Sudan will provide a tough challenge.

Later that day, Equatorial Guinea will take on Burkina Faso at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Equatorial Guinea, known for their ability to surprise, will be hoping to continue their recent impressive AFCON performances, while Burkina Faso, one of Africa's toughest football nations, will be looking to make a statement.

Algeria Faces Equatorial Guinea in Key Group Clash

On December 28, Algeria will take on Burkina Faso at Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, while Equatorial Guinea battles Sudan at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

This matchday could be decisive in shaping the group standings.

Final Day on December 31, 2025

The last round of Group E fixtures will be played on December 31, featuring Burkina Faso vs Sudan at Stade Mohammed V in Rabat and Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria at Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

With qualification on the line, these fixtures will likely be high-stakes encounters.

Group E Fixtures - AFCON 2025

MatchdayFixtureDateStadiumCity
1 Algeria vs Sudan 24 Dec 2025 Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Rabat
1 Burkina Faso v Eq Guinea 24 Dec 2025 Stade Mohammed V Casablanca
2 Algeria vs Burkina Faso 28 Dec 2025 Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Rabat
2 Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea 28 Dec 2025 Stade Mohammed V Casablanca
3 Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria 31 Dec 2025 Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Rabat
3 Sudan vs Burkina Faso 31 Dec 2025 Stade Mohammed V Casablanca

