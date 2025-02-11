Africa: Sébastien Siani - 'Winning an Afcon Is the Holy Grail'

A key man in coach Hugo Broos' set-up during Cameroon's victory at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon 2017, midfielder Sébastien Siani was one of the main architects of that success.

Who doesn't remember his equalising goal against Guinea-Bissau on the second day of the group stage which had turned a match that started badly for the Indomitable Lions, who won 2-1 to stay on course for the knockout round.

And it was Siani who, with a clever pass, located Vincent Aboubakar for the sumptuous winning goal in the final against Egypt as Cameroon triumphed 2-1 to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

Through his exceptional technical qualities, his power and, above all, his vision, Siani was able to give power and intellect to the Cameroon midfield.

Eight years after this memorable title win, the former KV Oostende player remains marked by the emotion of this victory, which undoubtedly represents the most important moment of his career, capturing "the grail", as he describes it himself.

In an interview with CAFOnline, he tells us about this epic achievement and reveals the secrets of the surprising victory of this Cameroonian team, who were not on many people's radars ahead of the title pre-tournament.

CAFOnline: What does it mean for a player to win an AFCON?

Sébastien Siani: Winning an AFCON is the dream of every African player. It is a competition that brings together the best teams on the continent and carries a huge weight for our countries, our families and our fans.

It represents the accomplishment of years of work, sacrifice and immense pride for an entire people. It's the Holy Grail.

With several changes to the squad before the 2017 AFCON and several young players, did you believe you could win at the start?

At the beginning, many people didn't believe in us because of the absences of several top players. But in the group, we were united and determined to show that Cameroon still had resources. Hugo Broos managed to instil in us the mentality of never giving up.

Was the qualification for the second round at the expense of the host country the first moment you believed?

Yes, definitely. Getting out of the group by eliminating Gabon at home boosted our confidence. We began to believe that we could go further. It was a psychological turning point for the team. And we don't forget the exploits of (goalkeeper) Fabrice Ondoa to keep us in the competition

In the quarter-final against Senegal, no-one was tipping you to progress, but you triumphed. Had there been any specific preparations for this match?

Senegal was a great team with stars like Sadio Mané, Kouyaté, Koulibaly...

We knew we had to play a perfect game. Hugo Broos prepared us mentally and tactically. We worked on defensive discipline and solidarity, which paid off.

And against Ghana, who also had a strong squad, you won 2-0 in the semi-finals. What was the key to victory?

Ghana is a great football nation, but we felt that they were not as hungry as we were. We had extra motivation, and our solidarity on the pitch made the difference.

What was it like working with Hugo Broos? What type of coach is he?

Hugo Broos is a calm and pragmatic coach. He knew how to listen to us, understand us, and get the best out of everyone. He gave great freedom to his players while imposing collective discipline.

What, ultimately for you, was the secret of the success in 2017?

The secret was our unity. We didn't have the big names, but we were a real team. Everyone was playing for the collective, and we put our egos aside for Cameroon. After the victory against Senegal in the quarter-finals, we knew that if we could beat such a strong team, nothing was impossible. We didn't put pressure on ourselves in the long term but in every match.

Who were the great personalities in the dressing room?

Players like Benjamin Moukandjo, Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar were natural leaders. Despite our youth, everyone played their role to maintain the balance of the group. I was the oldest [laughs].

You scored an important goal against Guinea-Bissau on the second day of the group stage. Tell us about this moment.

It was an incredible moment. The ball came to me on the edge of the box via Capi Benjamin (Moukandjo), who knows my ability to shoot very well, and I hit it without thinking. Seeing the ball in the back of the net filled me with joy. This goal changed the dynamic of the match. We had a very bad first half. And it was unacceptable to lose to Guinea-Bissau. Ngadeu scored the winner on an assist from Bassogog.

In what state of mind did you approach the final against Egypt? Were you calm or anxious?

We were calm but focused. We knew that Egypt was experienced, but we were determined to write our own history. We felt we had nothing to lose.

Nkoulou's equaliser and Vincent Aboubakar's victorious masterpiece, for which you gave the decisive assist, won the title. Tell us about these moments.

When Nkoulou scored, it gave us a huge boost. We were also very happy for him given his status during this competition (he was a substitute) and especially his exemplary behaviour.

Vincent's goal was magical. I didn't doubt for a second to make this pass to him because we had talked several times and he asked me not to hesitate when he is on the offensive.

We knew at that moment the Cup was ours. We had broken the curse of losing to Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

What did the moving tribute to Marc-Vivien Foé, with the number 17 worn after the victory, mean to you?

Marc-Vivien Foé remains a legend of Cameroonian football. This tribute was a way of reminding him that he is still part of our history. A great man.

What are your best memories of that AFCON?

The moments shared with the team, the celebration after the final, and the incredible welcome from our supporters when we returned home.

A victorious tournament like this is strewn with anecdotes. Can you share some of them with us?

During the match against Senegal, I spoke with Kouyaté and Coulibaly. They ask me if our striker (Ndip Tambe) really isa forward! He defended so hard. He was a monster for the opposing defence. He did us good.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

How did you experience the reception of the fans and the presidency back home?

It was incredible. Seeing an entire country united to celebrate our victory was moving. The population who slept at the airport and escorted us for almost 40km when we arrived, it was unthinkable.

The reception at the presidency was an honour. To meet the President of the Republic, a privilege.

It's an immense source of pride. This victory will remain forever engraved in my heart. There are no words strong enough to define it.

Cameroon, for the next AFCON, has been drawn in Group F with Ivory Coast, Gabon and Mozambique. What is your assessment of these opponents?

It will be a fairly difficult group, but Cameroon has the experience to go through. We just have to keep our seriousness game after game so as not to be surprised. There are no longer any small teams during an international competition.

Does Cameroon have the chances to win like in 2017?

Yes, if they play as a team and stay focused on the goal, anything is possible. Cameroon is a country of competitors and even when we don't roar loudly, we remain indomitable lions.

As a former winner, what do you think are the secrets to winning an AFCON?

Discipline, solidarity, and determination. You have to believe in yourself and work for the collective, for the nation. Maybe there are other secrets, but these are essential.

The AFCON is a special competition. It reflects the passion and soul of African football. In my opinion, it is the most important trophy for any African who loves sport.