Angola: Head of State Travels to Bengo Province to Open Ocean Terminal

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, travels Monday to the province of Bengo, where he will inaugurate the Ocean Terminal located in the municipality of Barra do Dande.

The infrastructure will greatly increase the fuel storage capacity of Sonangol - the Angolan state owned oil company.

According to the Information Services of the Presidency of the Republic, João Lourenço will formalize the entry into operation of a large strategic infrastructure, which will make Sonangol's operation more efficient and safer.

In this way, Angola will have more fuel storage capacity on land, a notable gain and a huge step forward in solving the country's logistical challenges.

The inauguration ceremony includes, among other acts, a visit by the President to the dock for oil tankers, the vast fuel storage area and the truck filling islands.

About the terminal

In a first phase, 29 storage tanks were installed at the terminal and a 1,700-meter pier was erected to receive large ships.

At the point where the cliff ends to the sea, an area was built for docking ships and unloading fuel.

At the Barra do Dande Ocean Terminal, lines of more than 500 linear meters were also built for the transshipment of fuel, which should be stored in the various tanks.

In this phase, the project will have the capacity to store 580,000 cubic meters of gasoline, diesel and gas.

In the second phase, depending on the demand in the market, the capacity could rise to 728,500 cubic meters of fuel storage.

For the construction of the infrastructure, 2,847 employees were recruited, 97% of whom were Angolans (70% residents of Bengo and nearby provinces). ART/DOJ