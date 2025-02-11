Angola: Movie 'Bethany - The General of Resistance' Debuts in Huambo

Huambo — The movie "Bethany-The General of Resistance", recorded and produced in the province of Huambo, by Angolan director Funzula Eduardo, debuted on Saturday at the 'Manuel Rui Monteiro' cultural center in a very crowded session.

The one-hour and five-minute action movie was recorded in three months on the forests and rivers of Lufefena and Quissala neighborhoods, periphery of the city of Huambo, as well as at Ombala Yo Mbalundu, in the municipality of Bailundo.

Speaking to Angop, director Funzula Eduardo said the movie portrays and shows women's struggle and resilience during and after Angola's armed conflict.

He explained that ' Bethany', the main actress in the movie, is a general officer who faced the war and, after the conflict, was again requested by the commander-in-chief, to fight in a mission to rescue the president's daughter and to protect a part of southern Angola, which was being taken over by rebels and smugglers.

Funzula Eduardo said that the movie had 65 actors from the provinces of Benguela, Huambo and Luanda, who before recording were subjected to various trainings.

He considered the province of Huambo as a good cinematographic region, taking into account its humid tropical climate and good architectural landscapes, which need to be well used by producers and directors.

Funzula Eduardo has been a film and television director for 25 years, having started his work in the Democratic Republic of Congo and later in Mozambique, where he worked at TV Miramar.

Currently in Angola, he continues his film production, having recorded, in the province of Huambo, the films 'Kilapi' and 'A mulher que Ora', both in 2024. ZZN/ALH/DOJ