Zimbabwe: This Is the Player I Appreciate - Vitor Pereira Gives Verdict On Marshall Munetsi After Debut for Wolves in Blackburn Win

Wolves are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Blackburn Rovers - and fans got their first look at new signing Marshall Munetsi.

Wolves won 2-0 at Ewood Park courtesy of goals from Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha.

It was ultimately a great day at the office for Wolves having started the game a little slowly, and there were several top individual performances at Ewood Park.

Vitor Pereira went strong with his team selection, just as he did against Bristol City.

New signing Marshall Munetsi was named on the bench, as was Nasser Djiga - and the Zimbabwean was called into action midway through the second-half.

Wolves fans enjoyed Munetsi's display against Blackburn, after the game, Pereira gave his thoughts about the new Wolves number 5.

Pereira praises Munetsi after debut for Wolves against Blackburn

Pereira started Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde as a midfield two against Blackburn, and the pair did a great job.

Just after the hour mark, Munetsi came on in place of Bellegarde, and it was a lively debut from the former Reims ace.

Munetsi played in midfield but regularly pushed up high and even found himself in the box a few times.

He had a few chances to score, including a headed opportunity after a delicious cross from the magnificent Rodrigo Gomes.

Munetsi is a holding midfielder by trade, but did actually have a good goalscoring record at Reims.

And seemingly, Pereira won't be afraid to use him higher in games.

He said of his new signing after today's game (as quoted by Nathan Judah): "He's a transition midfielder with the physicality to break & score & then be defending, this is the player I appreciate He's a midfielder that score goals, it's normal for him, he has a good record."

Further quotes from Pereira on Munetsi and the other newbies have appeared on the Wolves official website saying: "He's a strong player. The three players that we brought in this window, they are strong - physically strong, and they can add a lot. They can help us a lot in this long season that we have to face."

Munetsi looks promising

It was a positive debut for Munetsi against Blackburn and fans will hope he can soon push the likes of Gomes, Andre and Bellegarde for a starting spot.

He looks like he will add physicality for Wolves, but clearly, he does also have an eye for goal as well, and Pereira looked like he wanted to take advantage of Munetsi's attacking prowess against Blackburn.

The star has come from the same team as Emmanuel Agbadou, and fans will hope Munetsi can have a similar impact to that of the Ivorian.

All of a sudden, this Wolves squad feels much more competitive, and hopefully, the second half of the season will be radically different to the first.