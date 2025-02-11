Nigeria: Baxter - Nigeria-UK Trade Now £7.5bn, Bilateral Trade Priority for Both Countries

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter has revealed that trade volume between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK) has reached £7.5 billion.

Baxter, who revealed this while speaking at the formal launch of Westerfield College, UK , in Lagos, said bilateral trade is a real priority for both countries.

According to him, "As I hope you're all aware, bilateral trade between the UK and Nigeria is a real priority for both of our countries. And in both countries, we're looking for economic growth. And from my perspective, we are really proud that Nigeria is an important part of that picture for the UK.

"The trade between our two countries is worth £7.5 billion and it's been growing. And we see trade as a cornerstone of a vibrant and deep-rooted relationship between our two countries, often based on strong personal connections and also through institutional links. And we want to see that trade blossom and foster further prosperity, innovation and cooperation."

However, Baxter emphasised that trade is not just about UK businesses expanding into Nigeria, but also about Nigerian businesses establishing a presence in the UK.

He noted that even though there are fantastic UK businesses operating in Nigeria in so many sectors, energy, financial services, infrastructure, education, adding that importantly, trade was not just about UK businesses coming to Nigeria.

He said, "And that's why today's event is so exciting. Because trade is also about Nigerian businesses establishing a presence in the UK. And we think that coming to the UK benefits all companies that come because of the welcoming business environment and our strong, qualified and diverse workforce, which helps to grow, internationalise and create growth in both the UK and Nigeria.

"For every country, including Nigeria, investment has a wide range of benefits, improving productivity by increasing competition, introducing new technology, processes and management techniques, and often jobs in associated companies. So this is just one of the reasons that we are so glad to welcome the launch of Westerfield UK.

"It is an exciting development for the Westerfield brand. But it's a really, really exciting step for Nigeria to expand its education offering into an international and particularly into the UK market. And for me, that is something we should all be proud of."

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu applauded Westerfield College entry into the British education market.

He said the achievement was not just a testament to the vision and dedication of the institution but also a shining example of the global impact of education and collaboration.

Represented by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Sanwo-Olu, said, the new campus is a bridge connecting cultures, ideas, and aspirations.

He added, "It gives me great pleasure to join you today to celebrate the launch of the new campus of the Westerfield college in Worcester, United Kingdom. This achievement is not just a testament to the vision and dedication of the institution but also a shining example of the global impact of education and collaboration."

He noted that the opening of Westerfield campus in the UK, reminds everyone of the boundless possibilities that arise when they invest in knowledge and foster international partnerships.

"This new campus is a bridge connecting cultures, ideas, and aspirations. It represents a shared vision for a future where education transcends borders and empowers individuals to make meaningful contributions to society. I am confident that this campus will not only enrich the academic landscape in the UK but also strengthen the ties between our nations. As we celebrate tonight, let us reaffirm our commitment to education as a tool for progress, unity, and global understanding that enables us to build a brighter future for generations to come," Sanwo-Olu stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Europe and Africa Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the Managing Director, Westerfield College, Micheal Dosunmu, revealed that the institution, founded in Nigeria in 2011, had been planning its UK expansion for the past four years.

"Our dream of building this school was never about making money--it was about planting a seed and watching it grow. We now have offices in about 10 countries, and we are proud to put Nigeria on the global map. Our UK campus is set to open in July with a summer program," he stated.