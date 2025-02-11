Nigeria: NSE Urges Engineers to Lead Digital Transformation for National Development

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has stressed the need for engineers to remain at the forefront of digital transformation as the move will enable them enhance their careers and contribute to national development.

Margaret Oguntala, President and Chairman of the Council of NSE, made this call at the opening ceremony of the continuing professional development training for the second cohort of engineers in Lagos.

The training is focusing on digital transformation in engineering practices covering Building Information Modelling ( BIM), Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things( IoT), Data Analytics and Cyber security which will be facilitated by Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED).

Oguntala explained that the initiative is part of the society's long-standing mission to cater to the professional growth and welfare of its members, a core objective since its founding in 1958.

According to her, "the programs being launched today, are part of our ongoing initiative aimed at ensuring that our engineers are well equipped to either match or surpass the capabilities of their counterparts around the world so that they can be the very best they can be."

The training program includes assignments and projects, and at the end, successful participants will receive certification. Follow-up evaluations will be conducted to ensure the knowledge gained is applied in their workplaces.

The ongoing session, the president noted, is expected to conclude in late March, with a graduation planned for April 2025. Oguntala emphasised that the initiative will continue with back-to-back sessions.

Gwueke Ajaifia, the Executive Director of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), emphasised the importance of improving the competency of Nigerian engineers to support the country's growing oil and gas industry. He stressed the need to enhance the standard of local content, especially in the offshore and marine sectors, to foster sustainable industry development.