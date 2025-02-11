Sudan: Foreign Minister Begins Visit to Russia

10 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif began on Monday a three-day official visit to the Russian capital, Moscow, at an invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Sudan's Ambassador to Russia, Mohamed Al-Ghazali Siraj, said in a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), that the Foreign Minister will meet, during the visit, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a discussion session that will address ways to support and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic and cultural fields.

Ambassador Siraj added that the talkss will address regional and international issues of common concern.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will also meet with the Minister of Natural Resources, Head of the Russian side in the Joint Ministerial Committee between the two countries, Mr. Alexander Kozlov, in addition to meetings with a number of senior officials in the Russian Duma and a number of state officials.

The Minister will brief Russian officials and media outlets on the latest developments in the Sudanese arena in light of the successive victories of the armed forces over the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo, and will review bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in various fields.

