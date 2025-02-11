Liberia: President Boakai Breaks Ground for First National Disabled Resource & Residence Center

Kpekor Town, Brewerville — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has officially broken ground for Liberia's first-ever National Disabled Resource & Residence Center, a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of persons with disabilities across the country.

Spearheaded by Second Lady Madam Synleseh Stephenie Dahn-Koung, the project is designed to provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment where individuals with disabilities can access quality education, healthcare, and empowerment programs.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place over the weekend in Kpekor Town, Brewerville, Montserrado County, marking the beginning of Phase One of the project, which carries an estimated value of $5 million.

Speaking at the event, President Boakai emphasized that the initiative--undertaken under the auspices of the Office of the Second Lady and the Group of 77--demonstrates the government's unwavering commitment to promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

"This project is a testament to our dedication to ensuring that all Liberians, regardless of their physical abilities, have access to opportunities for growth and development," President Boakai stated. He further pledged his administration's full support to ensuring the successful implementation of the initiative.

Second Lady Madam Synleseh Stephenie Dahn-Koung reaffirmed her commitment to improving the welfare of Liberia's disabled community. She highlighted that the National Disabled Resource & Residence Center will provide a range of essential services tailored to address the diverse needs of persons with disabilities.

According to plans outlined by the Office of the Second Lady, Phase One of the project will feature:

A Residential Facility accommodating 200 members of the Group of 77

A Fully Equipped High School offering quality education for children with disabilities

A State-of-the-Art Health Facility designed to serve both residents and the broader community

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These facilities aim to empower persons with disabilities by ensuring access to critical resources that promote independence, education, and overall well-being.

The groundbreaking event was attended by a host of government officials, dignitaries, and members of the disabled community, all of whom expressed enthusiasm for the project. Several stakeholders pledged support and resources to expedite construction and ensure the timely completion of the center.