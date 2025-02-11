Liberia: LRA Customs Officers Set Global Standard With WCO Recognition

Monrovia <em> — Ten customs officers from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have been awarded Certificates of Merit by the World Customs Organization (WCO), the leading global body for customs governance.

The awards, which honor exceptional service within the international customs community, acknowledge the officers' outstanding contributions to customs operations both nationally and internationally.

The Customs Merit Awards, signed by WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders, highlight the significant impact of the awardees in advancing the activities, administration, and operations of customs at various levels.

The ten officers recognized include: Abraham Siafa, Acting Assistant Commissioner for Compliance & Enforcement Division, L. Daniel Jaiblai, Manager, Post Clearance Audit Unit, Abel Sneh, Manager, Anti-Smuggling Unit and Sando Raynes, Manager, Duty-Free Unit.

Others are, Bazzie Akoi, Supervisor, ASYCUDA Functional Team, Boima Manobah - Supervisor, Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Abraham W. Zuah, Technical Officer, Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Amos Kollie, Supervisor, Centralized Assessment Unit, Williametta Cisco Jlateh, Junior Officer, Anti-Smuggling Unit and Gbarkpadah Wuo, Junior Officer, Centralized Assessment Unit.

LRA Customs Commissioner Saa Saamoi, who announced the awards on behalf of the WCO, commended the officers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional work in elevating LRA Customs to global standards. He encouraged the honorees to continue their pursuit of excellence and uphold the trust placed in them by the WCO.

"Your diligence and commitment have not only enhanced the reputation of the LRA but also set a benchmark for others to follow. Let this recognition inspire you to continue contributing to the success of LRA Customs," Commissioner Saamoi said.

LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah also congratulated the awardees, emphasizing that their high level of performance brings honor to the LRA and distinguishes it among other tax administrations in the region.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our customs officers, and I encourage all of you to continue raising the bar for excellence in all your duties," said Commissioner General Jallah.

The WCO certification further affirm the LRA's commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism in customs operations.

The awards were presented recently during the 2025 International Customs Day 2025 celebrations in Monrovia, held under the theme: "Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity."

The ceremony served as a reminder of the vital role customs officers play in securing national borders, facilitating trade, and contributing to national revenue collection efforts.