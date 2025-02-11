Liberia: Showcasing Women in Mining - Meet Theresa Nuah-Koah, Mines Superintendent At Arcelormittal Liberia

Yekepa — The field of mining engineering and most areas in science is a career path that many Liberians, mainly women, rarely venture into because of the associated challenges. It takes courageous individuals to brave the storm to pursue such pathway.

One daring female who stepped up to this challenge is Theresa Nuah-Koah, a Mining Engineer who earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Liberia and is now working with ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) as Pit Superintendent. She also works with the Drill and Blast section of Mining to ensure compliance and adherence to the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) associated with the work.

Nuah-Koah's journey with ArcelorMittal Liberia began in 2018 when she was one of over a dozen young college graduates recruited as part of the first batch of the company's Young Professionals Program (YPP).

After successfully completing her internship and as a result of her outstanding performance, she was offered a fixed term contract and later became a full-time employee. This transition, she says came with dedication, commitment and passion.

Madam Nuah-Koah sees working with AML as a great opportunity for her, considering the scarcity of such a company that is involved with advanced mining activities in Liberia.

Amidst increasing calls for Liberian students to pursue careers in science and engineering, finding the right job for most since graduates is not always that easy.

Therefore, Theresa Nuah-Koah leaving the University of Liberia with a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineer and quickly joining AML is an opportunity that she does not take for granted.

"If ArcelorMittal were not here, I would not have the opportunity to practice my career, but with its presence, I can freely say that I have hands-on experience and training in other areas. It's a great opportunity for me and other Liberians who are privileged to work with this company," she said.

Theresa believes that the presence of ArcelorMittal in Liberia is beneficial to the entire country in several ways, ranging from employment to community development and taxes. She references the uprising processing concentrator as one major facility that will create more employment opportunities for a lot of Liberians, something she is urging her compatriots to take advantage of and get prepared.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a female, Theresa feels proud of working among men in an area where women are not found in majority because of the challenges that come with venturing into Mining. Besides the difficulties that come with acquiring the university education, the work environment is physically challenging for women, but Theresa sees it as a great achievement working among men in such a terrain.