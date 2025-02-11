Liberia: Emmett Glassco Blames LFA for Death of Young Player

Monrovia — Senior Female Professional President Emmett Stages Glassco has strongly criticized the Liberia Football Association (LFA), particularly its president, Mustapha I. Raji, for shifting blame regarding the death of young footballer Amara Kamara.

At a press conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Raji argued that the LFA should not be solely held accountable for Kamara's passing, instead pointing to Liberia's struggling healthcare system. He emphasized the lack of ambulances and basic medical equipment in many hospitals.

"The situation in our country is serious. Do we even have enough ambulances? We have clinics and hospitals, but how many of them have ambulances?" Raji questioned.

Kamara died on January 28, 2025, while being transported to Ghana for spinal cord surgery after sustaining an injury during an LFA First Division League match between his club, Black Man Warriors, and Bea Mountain on January 8, 2025.

The incident occurred at D-Tweh Sports Pitch in New Kru Town, Bushrod Island, where Kamara reportedly suffered a spinal injury in an aerial challenge while scoring an equalizer to level the match at 3-3.

Appearing as a guest on Prime FM's Sports Show on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Glassco insisted that, despite the country's weak healthcare system, the LFA must accept full responsibility for the tragedy.

"While it is true that our healthcare system faces significant challenges, the LFA cannot use this as an excuse to deflect responsibility. As the governing body of football in Liberia, the LFA has a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all players. This includes implementing and enforcing proper medical preparedness measures at all match venues," Glassco asserted.

He argued that Kamara's death serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need for accountability and reform.

Glassco urged the LFA to end the blame game and take full responsibility for the failures that contributed to Kamara's untimely passing. He called for immediate changes to ensure that no other player suffers a similar fate.