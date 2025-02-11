Liberia: Noble Second Floor Donates Assorted Items to Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law

Monrovia — As classes resume for the new semester at the University of Liberia, the Noble Second Floor (NSF) has generously donated an array of essential items to the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law (LAGSL), aimed at creating a more conducive learning environment for law students. This benevolent gesture underscores the organization's commitment to academic excellence and student welfare.

The donated items include assorted toiletries, trash cans for classrooms, five whiteboards for instructional use, and two water dispensers to ensure students have access to safe drinking water while on campus. This thoughtful contribution highlights NSF's dedication to alleviating some of the challenges that students face during their studies.

Presenting the items to the LAGSL administration, Noble Brother Josiah Max Monmia, President of NSF and a 3rd-year law student, expressed his enthusiasm: "Donating these items is a testament to the generosity and unwavering support our organization has for the law school. We believe this 'little support' will significantly help alleviate some of the challenges students endure while studying."

Monmia further emphasized the importance of collaborating with the Law Student Association (LAWSA) and the administration to bring about positive transformation at the premier law school in the country. "We are from the Noble Second Floor, a campus-based organization dedicated to ensuring academic excellence at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. Our contributions, although modest, aim to ensure a conducive academic environment," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the students, LAWSA President Izetta Jones Howe expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support and assured that the items would be used for their intended purposes. "We are highly appreciative of these assorted items from your organization, and we look forward to utilizing them as intended," Howe said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Acting Dean and Management team of the law school, Dr. Nevada Ricks described the support as "a noble humanitarian gesture."

She added, "We are very appreciative of these items; they are basic necessities for the school, and we can assure you that these items are going to be used for the intended purposes."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Ricks also called on other students and organizations with the capacity to lend a helping hand to the Law School to do so unwaveringly.

Established in 2019 at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, the Noble Second Floor comprises dedicated law students and lawyers committed to service, charity, academic excellence, and contributing to the LAGSL. Their continued support serves as a beacon of hope and a source of motivation for others to contribute to the advancement of the law school.