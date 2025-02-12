Africa: 'Impossible Is Just an Opinion' - Uplifting Women in Stem On International Day of Women and Girls in Science

United Nations, New York — "We can heal, survive and thrive." This was the message astronaut, activist and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen sent to the 1.3 billion survivors of sexual violence worldwide in her opening remarks at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the 10th International Day of Women and Girls in Science. "No one is powerless when we come together and no one is invisible when we demand to be seen."

"No one is powerless when we come together and no one is invisible when we demand to be seen." - Astronaut Amanda Nguyen

On 11 February, the Permanent Mission of Poland to the United Nations, Rise and Spotlight Initiative hosted 'Uplifting Women in STEM', an event led by women astronauts to highlight the contributions of women and girls in science, and the importance of ensuring that they are safe from gender-based violence and gender discrimination.

Women astronauts reflected on their own experiences of violence and discrimination and discussed what steps can be taken to better protect women and girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Research has found that women and girls in STEM face higher rates of discrimination, bias and violence, with one in two female scientists reporting sexual harassment at work.

Speakers included Poland's Minister of Equality Katarzyna Kotula, Spotlight Initiative Head of Communications Koye Adeboye, Astronaut Cady Coleman, Astronaut Jeanette Epps, Astronaut Amelie Schoenenwald, Poet and Astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor, Science Educator and Television Personality Bill Nye and Actor and Author Terry Crews.

Poland's Minister of Equality Katarzyna Kotula addressed the urgent need for more women and girls in science. "We need more female doctors and we need more female professors. You often hear that you are the future but I'm here to tell you that you are the present, you are the hope, you are the change," she said.

Spotlight Initiative Head of Communications Koye Adeboye spoke about the disproportionate barriers that women and girls face, and reiterated the Initiative's commitment to ending violence against women and girls everywhere: "We must not stop until every woman or girl has the opportunity to achieve her dreams -- here on earth, or in space, or anywhere in the universe," he said.

The sentiment was echoed by Astronaut Dr. Cady Coleman, who said that "Today more than ever, we need a critical mass of women and men, everyone in all kinds of scientific and engineering roles, to move the mission forward."

Astronaut Jeanette Epps also shared a similar message directly with her peers: "To the generation of women currently in the sciences, we have a personal mandate to create opportunities for access to education, mentorship and to provide the encouragement necessary for young women to launch their dreams."

"I did not fit the mold. But who decides what the mold looks like anyway?" - Astronaut Amelie Schoenenwald

Astronaut Amelie Schoenenwald shared some of the challenges she faced in pursuing her career, including doubt from herself and others. "I was reminded subtly and sometimes not so subtly that I did not fit the mold. But who decides what the mold looks like anyway?" she asked.

The first woman of African American descent to pilot a spacecraft, astronaut and poet Dr. Sian Proctor, performed a spoken word piece titled 'Space to Inspire'.

This was followed by a ceremony honouring the contributions of women astronauts in attendance, including Ms. Nguyen, Ms. Coleman, Ms. Schoenenwald, Dr. Proctor, Sirisha Bandla, Lina Borozdina, Karsen Kitchen, Aisha Bowe, Dorothy Metcalfe-Lindenburger, Audrey Powers, Jamila Gilbert, Sharon Hagle, Keisha Schahaff, Shawna Pandya and Nicolina Elrick.

Science educator and television personality Bill Nye spoke about the achievements of women scientists, including his mother and grandmother, and commended the astronauts who were honoured during the ceremony. "What's amazing about all of these women is that they accomplished something so difficult while operating in a system that was not designed to see them succeed. I'm proud to have the chance today to salute these trailblazers. Meanwhile, we must also underscore the need to create professional, safe work environments for women in STEM and ensure that we enable future women to excel."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Africa Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Actor, author and former athlete Terry Crews related his own struggles as a survivor of sexual assault as well as the need for men and boys to become part of the solution. He called toxic masculinity a "global epidemic", stating, "We must teach our sons that respect is non negotiable, that consent is mandatory and that their value is not measured by how much power they have over others but by how much they uplift those around them."

Remarks were offered by Member States, including Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union the UN, H. E. Ambassador Hedda Samson; Permanent Representative (PR) of Poland to the UN, H.E. Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski; PR of Chile to the UN, H. E. Ambassador Paula Narváez; and PR of Viet Nam to the UN H.E. Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang.