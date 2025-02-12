Zimbabwe: Harare Men Locked Up for Stealing Seven Ostriches

Two Harare men landed in the dock on allegations of stealing seven ostriches from Haka Game Park in Harare.

The two are Wisdom Supayi and Francis Office both from Epworth.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova charged with three stock theft counts.

The two will be back in court Wednesday for their bail application.

It is Sthe tate's case that the ostriches are valued at US$7,000.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleges that on 3 February 2025 at around 0130 hours, the two accused persons together with the other four accomplices who are still at large went to Haka Game Park.

The court heard they scaled the security fence and gained entry into the ostrich pen.

It is alleged that they killed four ostriches using a log and went away with the carcasses unnoticed.

A police report was made.

They went back again on February 7, killed another ostrich and left unnoticed.

The court heard that on 9 February 2025 at around 1200 hours, the two accused persons and their four accomplices who are still at large went back again and used the same modus operandi to gain entry into the park.

They allegedly killed two ostriches but were spotted by security guards who fired at them.

Supayi and his accomplices managed to escape leaving behind the ostrich carcasses and that is when a police report was made.

"An investigation led to the arrest of Supayi at his place of residence and he had gunshot wounds on both legs.

"Ostrich feathers were recovered from the accused's house. Supayi indicated that he was shot in Haka Game Park where they were found killing Ostriches using a log and he implicated Office who was later arrested.

"Parks and Wildlife official was summoned to CID MFFU Harare and proceeded Haka Game Park where he assayed, examined the killed birds and identified as two ostriches valued at US$ 2,000.

"He also assayed the feathers were recovered at the houses of the two accused persons and identified them as ostrich feathers," the State alleges further.