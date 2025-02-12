Africa Aware - How Transnational Human Smuggling Fuels Conflict in Libya

analysis

In this episode, Tim Eaton and Lubna Yousef discuss their research on conflict in Libya and the transnational expansion of human smuggling.

Since the 2011 Libyan revolution, the country has endured waves of conflict. As an integral linkage between Africa and Europe, international media highlights a growing migrant crisis through Libya - attributed to a human smuggling and trafficking sector regulated by various local actors.

In this episode, Tim Eaton and Lubna Yousef discuss their latest research on how transnational human smuggling has fuelled conflict in Libya through a systems analysis of three key transit cities - Kufra, Sebha and Zawiya. Using this approach, their research examines the roles played by conflict and social dynamics in the expansion of human smuggling and trafficking - thus helping uncover critical gaps in policies aimed at addressing the rapid rise of migration.

This episode was produced with support from the Cross-Border Conflict Evidence, Policy, and Trends (XCEPT) research programme, funded by UK International Development.

