Ethiopia: Over 36 Foreign Affairs Minister, Representatives Arrived in Addis Ababa

11 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Over 36 Foreign Affairs Ministers of African countries have so far arrived in Addis Ababa to partake at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union that will be held from 12 -13th of February,2025.

The 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on 15 and 16 February 2025.

They will also elect and appoint six Commissioners of the AU Commission as well as senior officials of other organs of the AU.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.