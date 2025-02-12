Ethiopia: Over 36 Foreign Affairs Minister, Representatives Arrived in Addis Ababa

Over 36 Foreign Affairs Ministers of African countries have so far arrived in Addis Ababa to partake at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union that will be held from 12 -13th of February,2025.

The 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on 15 and 16 February 2025.

They will also elect and appoint six Commissioners of the AU Commission as well as senior officials of other organs of the AU.