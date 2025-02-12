Zimbabwe: Dangote Unveils New Nigerian-Made Peugeot Vehicle, Boosts Auto Industry

Dangote Industries has strengthened its position in Nigeria's automotive sector with the launch of the latest Peugeot car model.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), the official manufacturer and marketer of Peugeot vehicles in Nigeria, has begun assembling the GT model of the Peugeot 3008 -- a globally successful and award-winning SUV.

Equipped with a high-performance 1,6-liter turbo engine, the Peugeot 3008 GT expands DPAN's existing lineup from its state-of-the-art assembly plant in Kaduna.

This marks a significant step in Dangote's commitment to boosting local vehicle production and enhancing Nigeria's auto industry.

Peugeot's first assembly of the 3008 model in Africa took place in Ghana in 2022. This marked a significant milestone in the brand's expansion into the continent, specifically the production of its globally acclaimed Peugeot 3008 SUV.

The assembly was carried out at the Silver Star Auto-owned Tema Assembly Plant, a result of a partnership between Citroën, Peugeot, and Silver Star Auto that began in 2019.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) began production with the re-launch of the Peugeot brand in Nigeria, starting with the local assembly of the Peugeot 301 at its Kaduna plant. The company has since expanded its lineup to include the Landtrek pickup, 3008, 5008, and the latest 508 models.

Dangote entered Nigeria's automobile industry in 2016 when his group, alongside the Kaduna State Government and the Bank of Industry, acquired a majority stake in Peugeot Automobile.

By 2017, he secured a license for a Peugeot assembly plant, and in 2022, Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) began operations.

DPAN, a joint venture with Stellantis Group, the Kano and Kaduna state governments, and Dangote Industries, operates from the Greenfield Ultima Assembly Plant in Kaduna, with a daily capacity of 120 vehicles. Expanding into commercial vehicles, Dangote launched the Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Ltd (DSWAL) CKD plant in Lagos. The plant assembles heavy-duty, medium, and light trucks, producing up to 10 000 units annually and creating 3 000 jobs.

Nigeria's auto manufacturing market

Nigeria is making strides in boosting local vehicle production to reduce reliance on imports and drive industrial growth.

Key players like Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Stallion Group, Nord, and Dangote Group have boosted the local vehicle assembly market, increasing domestic production capacity.

The Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Programme (NAIDP) 2024-2034 aims to promote local manufacturing of vehicle spare parts and reduce imports, which cost around US$1 billion annually. Developing local components like batteries, tyres, and exhaust systems is crucial for strengthening the industry.

By boosting local manufacturing, Nigeria can reduce its dependence on imports and achieve broader national goals for economic development. -- Business Insider Africa