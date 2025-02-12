Zimbabwe: President Fires Mash East Minister Munzverengwi

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has, with immediate effect, removed from office the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Appolonia Munzverengwi.

She has since been replaced by Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, who is Hwedza North Constituency Member of Parliament.

In separate statements last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the firing of Cde Munzverengwi and the appointment of Adv Ndudzo to replace her.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E. D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108 (1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Honourable Apollonia Munzverengwi from the Office of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mashonaland East Province with immediate effect," he said.

In another statement that followed, Dr Rushwaya announced that Senator Munzverengwi had been replaced by Advocate Ndudzo.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Honourable Itayi Ndudzo as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mashonaland East Province with immediate effect," said Dr Rushwaya.

Sen Munzverengwi was initially appointed Provincial Minister in 2018 before being reappointed after the 2023 harmonised elections.

Adv Ndudzo was elected into the National Assembly in 2023.

Those who know him have described him as an exceptional litigator who specialises in land law, corporate law, administrative law, immigration law, mining law, labour law and constitutional law.

He has handled high-profile matters in the High Court and Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.