Zimbabwe: Climate Change a Reality - It's Time to Face It

Our environmental heritage is in the grip of an urgent and unprecedented crisis.

Once celebrated for its predictable climate and fertile lands, Zimbabwe now faces severe climate change impacts.

Over the past four decades, temperatures have risen significantly and are projected to increase further by 3 degrees Celsius by 2050, while rainfall patterns have become erratic. This is not a distant threat but a pressing issue that demands immediate attention.

These shifts have redrawn agro-ecological boundaries, disrupted agricultural cycles, and heightened the risk of droughts and floods.

The transformation is not just profound, but irreversible.

It is evident in the drought-stricken fields of the Midlands and Masvingo, the shrinking waters of Lake Kariba, and the parched landscapes of Matabeleland.

Even the iconic baobab trees encroach into new territories, signalling a fundamentally changed climate that must be urgently addressed.

Southern Africa's global climate change hotspot designation underscores its acute vulnerability.

The IPCC reports regional temperature increases of 1.5 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius, far exceeding the global average of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Climate models predict continued warming, reduced rainfall, and more frequent extreme weather events.

These trends are not abstract; they are reshaping Zimbabwe's reality.

The 2016 and 2019 droughts devastated food security, while the 2024 El Niño induced drought caused unprecedented crop failures and food insecurity.

Cyclones Idai and Freddy (2019, 2023) further highlighted the escalating threats of extreme weather. These changes, driven by rising greenhouse gas emissions, are impacting every sector of Zimbabwean society.

Agriculture, the backbone of the economy, is bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Smallholder farmers, reliant on rain-fed agriculture, are struggling with unpredictable weather, leading to declining crop yields and rising livestock losses.

Maize, a staple crop sensitive to climate shifts, has been particularly affected, with prolonged droughts and erratic rains causing frequent failures and threatening food security. The loss of livestock, a critical livelihood source for rural communities, has deepened poverty and inequality.

Beyond agriculture, Zimbabwe's wildlife and ecosystems are under threat.

Rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns, including the iconic Miombo woodlands, disrupt habitats.

The elephants of Hwange National Park face starvation as their migratory paths are altered. Urban areas are equally impacted, with cities like Harare and Bulawayo facing water shortages and frequent flooding.

Lake Kariba, Africa's largest man-made lake, is at critically low levels, while the Zambezi and Limpopo rivers, lifelines for millions, are experiencing reduced flows due to decreased rainfall and higher evaporation.

Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it exacerbates poverty, inequality, and unemployment. For Zimbabwe, climate change threatens to undermine progress and deepen vulnerabilities. However, we are not powerless.

While the climate has changed, we possess the knowledge, tools, and resources to adapt and mitigate its impacts.

What is crucial is collective action and a commitment to sustainable development.

We need everyone, from policymakers to the general public, to join this fight.

Adaptation must be central to our response.

This involves building resilient systems and infrastructure. Farmers can adopt climate-smart practices like drought-resistant crops, conservation farming, and efficient irrigation. Government and the private sector should invest in early warning systems, weather forecasting, and extension services to support informed decision-making.

Water management is also critical, requiring investment in conservation, rainwater harvesting, and infrastructure rehabilitation. Urban planning must integrate climate resilience to handle water scarcity and flooding.

Addressing the root cause of climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, is equally vital.

Although Zimbabwe's emissions are minimal, transitioning to a low-carbon economy is both a responsibility and an opportunity.

Embracing renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower can reduce fossil fuel reliance, create jobs, and improve rural energy access.

The transport sector, a significant emissions source, must also be reformed through public transportation, electric vehicles, and non-motorised options to cut emissions and improve air quality.

Effective climate action demands strong policy frameworks and leadership.

While Government has acknowledged the crisis and pledged resilience through the National Climate Change Policy, robust implementation is essential. Without -nationwide commitment, these efforts will fall short.

There is need to prioritise climate change in national development plans, allocate adequate resources, and create policies that incentivise sustainable practices, promote renewable energy, and support vulnerable communities. International partnerships and climate finance will also be critical in achieving these goals.

Local governments, businesses, and civil society must also step up.

Climate change is a collective challenge requiring a collective response.

Communities must be empowered to lead adaptation and mitigation efforts, drawing on indigenous knowledge and innovative solutions.

Already, farmers are adopting drought-resistant crops, urban areas are implementing water harvesting systems, and young entrepreneurs are pioneering solar-powered solutions.

The youth are advocating for stronger environmental policies and renewable energy investments.

The message is clear: Zimbabwe's climate has changed, and we must change with it.

Accepting this reality is the first step towards survival and progress.

By embracing innovation, sustainability, and collective action, Zimbabwe can mitigate the worst impacts of climate change and secure a sustainable future for its communities, wildlife, and economy.

The time for half measures is over. We must act now, not just for ourselves but for future generations.

Together, we can turn adversity into opportunity and build a resilient, thriving Zimbabwe.

The future of our nation depends on the choices we make today. The time for action is now.

Prof Desmond Manatsa is the Faculty of Science and Engineering Dean at Bindura University of Science Education. He is a renowned international climate science expert with over 30 years of experience in southern African climate research and policy advocacy. He spearheaded the teams that revised the Agro-Ecological Regions of Zimbabwe and developed the Zimbabwe National Adaptation Plan.