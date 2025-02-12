Zimbabwe: Master H, Capleton Collaboration Shakes Industry

Zim dancehall sensation Master H is making waves on the music landscape after releasing a trailer for his upcoming video featuring Capleton.

The hardworking chanter, who had a successful 2024, shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to receive rave reviews.

Currently in Kingston, Jamaica, he is collaborating with Capleton on an exciting new project. Although he has yet to reveal the title of the single, he has assured fans through his social media handles that something special is brewing between him and King Shango.

Born Hillary Marufu, the Chitungwiza-based chanter has been sharing pictures with top Jamaican stars ever since he jetted into the Caribbean last week for a series of shows and engagements with fans.

In one of the pictures, he was following proceedings at Bob Marley's belated 80th birthday celebration. Marley was born on February 6, 1945, and died on May 11, 1981.

To show his love for Jamaican music pacesetters, a picture alongside dub-poet Mutabaruka has gone viral.

"Alongside Mutabaruka at the 80th earthstrong celebration at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica," reads the appreciation post.

He also shared another picture with Luciano, who has a soft spot for Zimbabwe.

Luciano has visited Zimbabwe on two occasions.

In another post on February 7 in a pub, Master H conceded that he was learning from the best. "What an amazing experience at original dancehall Thursday appearance," said Master H in appreciation of Jamaica's rich musical background.

However, it was his post with Capleton that sent social media into overdrive.

Master H hinted that something new was coming between them, and the pair's promotional video is trending.

Star FM presenter Milton "DJ Knife" Nyabanda was blown away by the chanter's ascendancy.

"Good going, king," posted Nyabanda.

Zimbabwe trap musician and rapper King 98 hailed Master H in his appreciation post, which reads: "ZIMBOLIC Movement!"

Popular club wheel-spinner Selekta Base was impressed by Master H's costumes, simply commenting: "Outfit."

Another fan praised Master H's manager, Mpondasugar, for a sterling journey with the post: "Mponda Sugar kwauri ikoko pihwa drink ndouya ndichibhadhara. (Can someone spoil you there? I will refund yiu.)"

The hardworking chanter, who had a successful 2024 season, is the epitome of hard work, judging by his recent endorsements.

Last year alone, he featured at high-profile events, including Chibuku Road To Fame, Castle Tankard, and Doek & Slay, among others.

For those who have been following him, it was no surprise that he managed to land a collaboration with Capleton. Several local artists have struggled to achieve that feat.

International artists of Capleton's calibre might be humble and forthcoming, but they don't collaborate with just anyone.

Master H's achievement is good news for Zim dancehall, showing that hard work, focus, and dedication pay off.

For a humble lad like Master H to be hanging around with Jamaica's big names is a plus for the creative sector, proving that it's never too late to reinvent the wheel.

His rare feat will go a long way in inspiring other local chanters that they can easily make it to the top with hard work.

Credit also goes to local arts promoters who have given local chanters the exposure to express themselves.

Although dancehall is a borrowed genre that has remained Zim dancehall on home soil, it is never too late for locals to learn from the pioneers of the genre.

For Master H, he has done the right thing by visiting Jamaica to experience the genre with its rightful owners.

Learning from the source is the best thing that Master H has ever done in his career.

After landing this collaboration with Capleton, there's no doubt his name will be heard in the Caribbean and even beyond.