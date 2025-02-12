Tunisia: President Kais Saied Reiterates Need for Harmony Among Govt Team Members in Meeting With PM

Tunis — President Kais Saied met with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace, to discuss the overall progress of the government's work.

The President of the Republic reiterated the importance of harmony among members of the government team and adherence to the regulations dictated by responsibilities within state institutions, according to a presidency statement.

He stressed the need for every official to remember that Tunisia is governed by the Constitution approved by the people through the referendum on July 25, 2022, which breaks with the remnants of the previous constitution that threatened the unity and very existence of the state.

The Head of State pointed out that no official should merely diagnose the situation but must proactively present visions that meet the expectations of the people. «The diagnosis is already known, and it is imperative to act swiftly to find appropriate solutions to the various concerns of citizens,» he was quoted as saying in the same statement.