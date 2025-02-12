Uganda's Corruption Perceptions Index Stalls Amid Global Concerns

Globally, the report shows that over two-thirds of countries scored below 50, underscoring a pervasive problem of corruption worldwide.

Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024, released today, reveals troubling stagnation in Uganda's efforts to combat public sector corruption.

Despite government initiatives like the establishment of anti-corruption units within the President's Office and various public awareness campaigns, Uganda's CPI score has remained stagnant at 26 out of 100, mirroring global concerns about widespread corruption.

The CPI evaluates countries based on the public's perception of corruption within the public sector, and Uganda's unchanged score since 2022 indicates a persistent challenge in reducing corruption.

The country's score dropped from 27 in 2020, reflecting a stagnation in progress despite multiple anti-corruption initiatives.

Globally, the report shows that over two-thirds of countries scored below 50, underscoring a pervasive problem of corruption worldwide.

According to Transparency International's 2024 report, "Corruption undermines democracy, fuels instability, and violates human rights."

This is particularly concerning as corruption continues to obstruct vital progress on issues such as climate change, where funds are often diverted, hindering the implementation of effective climate action policies.

Uganda's situation is not isolated. While Rwanda leads the East African region with a score of 57, Uganda's neighbors Tanzania, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) show varying degrees of corruption.

The DRC, Somalia, and South Sudan, in particular, rank among the lowest, with scores of 20, 9, and 13, respectively. These figures illustrate the broader regional and global challenges in tackling corruption in public sectors.

The report also highlights the intersection between corruption and environmental issues. Africa requires an estimated $2.8 trillion to meet its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

However, corruption threatens to siphon off crucial resources meant for climate action. In fact, "more than half of the countries with a CPI score below 50 show high levels of environmental crime," the report states. Uganda, with its score of 26, is part of this alarming trend.

Transparency International also draws attention to the plight of land and environmental defenders in Uganda and other countries with high corruption levels.

These individuals often face violence and intimidation, as their work exposes illegal activities tied to corrupt practices.

In the last five years, over 1,000 environmental defenders were murdered globally, with the vast majority of these incidents occurring in countries with CPI scores below 50.

In response to the ongoing corruption crisis, the report calls for stronger anti-corruption institutions, transparency in public procurement, and robust protections for whistleblowers.

It urges governments worldwide, including Uganda, to prioritize transparency and accountability to tackle corruption effectively.

"It is essential that we integrate anti-corruption measures into climate action to ensure that resources meant for fighting climate change are not diverted," said Transparency International's Uganda Executive Director, Peterson Wandera noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Uganda International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the CPI offers a clear picture of corruption's widespread impact, it also serves as a call to action for Uganda and other nations to strengthen institutional checks, protect the rights of citizens, and ensure that justice systems remain independent and transparent.

As the global fight against corruption continues, Uganda's position reflects the broader challenges that nations face in addressing public sector corruption.

The 2024 CPI serves as a reminder that despite efforts, significant work remains to combat corruption, protect human rights, and ensure that development funds reach those who need them most.