Kenya: House Minority Leaders Take Seats On Majority Side Following Court Ruling

11 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The National Assembly Minority Leadership on Tuesday took seats on the majority side following a court ruling that declared Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party the majority in the House.

This took place as the House resumed sittings on Tuesday as Azimio legiuslators occupied the right side of the chamber.

The MPs blocked Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya from tabling reports as required by the Standing Orders.

Following this Mbita Memver of Parliament Millie Odhiambo petitioned Speaker Moses Wetangula to cede office to Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss citing the court ruling on bias.

Wetangula however declined saying there was not susbstantive motion and that the court did not order him to vacate.

He pointed out that the House has the final say on its proceedings promising final verdict on contest over Majority seats.

