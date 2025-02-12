South Africa: SONA 2025 - Ramaphosa's Soft Promises On a Collision Course With Hard Reality

The promises contained in President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address appear to offer hope for the future. However, his claims that the government will spend billions on infrastructure, ensure Phase Two of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project moves ahead quickly, and make major changes to how councils manage their money fail to appreciate the scale of the obstacles involved.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement that "many of the challenges in municipalities arise from the design of our local government system" is true. Many councils cannot fund themselves because their revenue base is too low (mainly because the people who live in these municipalities do not have money to pay for services).

The other major reason that councils, including metros with strong revenue bases, are falling apart is because of politics, and in particular the actions of ANC leaders.

It is because of the ANC that major parts of Joburg are a disaster. The same is true of eThekwini, Mangaung and many other places.

Ramaphosa's solution, "an updated White Paper on Local Government to outline a modern and fit-for-purpose local government system", will not solve the problem.

Within this is another set of problems.

The council wards are mirrored by the ANC branch structures. This then creates ANC regions like Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

These structures are likely to fight hard against any plan that sees them losing power.

As a result, this proposal to make radical changes will be opposed by the very people who...