South Africa: U.S. Embassy Confirms Pepfar Projects Will Restart - Despite Trump's Aid Ban in SA

But what is not certain is what will happen to waiver-approved projects once the waiver and the US government's 90-day period expire.

On Monday night, the US embassy in Tshwane issued a press release, confirming Bhekisisa's earlier story, published on Monday, that projects funded via the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) are exempted from President Donald Trump's executive order that bans foreign aid to South Africa.

"We have full permission to restart Pepfar under the conditions of the limited waiver Pepfar was granted under the humanitarian waiver from [State] Secretary [Marcus] Rubio," the release said.

Such programmes therefore still qualify for a 90-day limited waiver, which will expire towards the end of April, but only for approved activities, which were announced on 1 February.

Projects started to receive waiver letters with instructions on Monday, asking them to resubmit budgets for limited activities (the ones qualifying for waivers).

The exemption falls under section 3(b) of the latest executive order, which says: "The head of each agency may permit the provision of any such foreign aid or assistance that, in the discretion of the relevant agency head, is necessary or appropriate."

Pepfar has committed $439,537,828 to South Africa for the current US financial...