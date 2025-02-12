South Africa: SAMWU Condemns Mayor Pappas for Politicising Service Delivery in Umngeni - Calls On Workers to Reject Discriminatory Practices

press release

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) in KwaZulu-Natal stands resolute in its condemnation of the reckless, undemocratic, and deeply divisive remarks made by uMngeni Local Municipality Mayor, Chris Pappas. His suggestion that residents who publicly support political parties other than the Democratic Alliance (DA) should not expect assistance from him is not only deeply troubling but a flagrant violation of the democratic principles and constitutional rights enshrined in our Bill of Rights.

Municipal services are not the property of the DA or any political party--they belong to the people of uMngeni, irrespective of their political affiliation. The provision of basic services is not a privilege to be dispensed as a reward for political loyalty; it is a fundamental constitutional right guaranteed to every South African. Mayor Pappas' remarks represent a dangerous attempt to weaponise service delivery, fostering a toxic environment where access to municipal resources is dictated by political allegiance. This is a gross violation of the principles of fairness, non-discrimination, and equal treatment under South African law.

On social media, Mayor Pappas callously stated:

"If you ask for help and have the ANC, EFF, or MK as your profile picture (PP), don't expect an answer. I serve all our people, but please don't insult my intelligence and then come to the DA for help. I'm not a girlfriend you flirt with when you want something but are never committed to marrying."

This statement is not only unacceptable but also profoundly inappropriate for a public official. It sets a dangerous and unconstitutional precedent, one where service delivery is politicised and access to municipal assistance is denied based on political affiliation. Such rhetoric undermines the very fabric of our democracy and threatens the rights of every citizen.

SAMWU reminds Mayor Pappas and the DA that municipalities exist to serve all people, not just party loyalists. Section 19 of the Bill of Rights guarantees every citizen the right to make political choices freely, including the right to form, support, and campaign for a political party of their choice. These rights are sacrosanct and protect citizens from political discrimination and retaliation. Mayor Pappas' suggestion that service delivery should depend on political allegiance is a direct assault on these rights and a betrayal of the core values of democracy.

Furthermore, Section 9 of the Constitution prohibits unfair discrimination, including discrimination based on political belief. Section 27 guarantees every citizen the right to access basic services, such as water, sanitation, and electricity, without discrimination. No mayor, no party, no official has the authority to override these rights. Any attempt to do so is a gross abuse of public office and an insult to the principles of equality and fairness that underpin our nation.

Mayor Pappas' remarks are not merely divisive--they are dangerous. They set a precedent that, if left unchallenged, could embolden further discrimination in service delivery across South Africa. This must not and will not be tolerated.

SAMWU calls on all its members to resist any attempt to politicise service delivery. We will not allow municipal workers to be used as instruments of political discrimination. Our members and all municipal employees must reject any instruction from management that seeks to prioritise services based on political allegiance. We refuse to be complicit in any form of political exclusion that violates the rights of residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a Union, we demand that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) urgently investigate this matter to ensure that service delivery remains free from political interference. We also urge all residents of uMngeni to hold their leaders accountable and to demand equal and fair access to municipal services, regardless of their political beliefs.

Municipal workers are the backbone of service delivery, and our duty is to the people--not to politicians. We will not be part of the DA's agenda to politicise service delivery in uMngeni. We stand united in our commitment to fairness, equality, and justice for all.