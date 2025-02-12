Egypt: Bishop of Kuching Meets Egypt's Grand Imam to Strengthen Interfaith Ties

The Rt Revd Danald Jute, Bishop of Kuching and Chairman of the Anglican Interfaith Commission, recently met with His Eminence, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Professor Dr Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, in Cairo. The meeting, held at Al-Azhar, reaffirmed the shared commitment of Christian and Muslim leaders to fostering interfaith understanding and cooperation.

Reflecting on the meeting, Bishop Danald expressed his gratitude and deep appreciation for the Grand Imam's insights. "Such a great honour to be received today by His Eminence, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, whom I first met in 2018," he shared. "Greatly humbled by His Eminence's gracious and open sharing during the course of our meeting. I feel especially touched by his thoughts and concerns for the building of better understanding and strengthening of relations between people of different religious affiliations."

Bishop Danald assured the Grand Imam that Anglicans share in this mission for peace and justice. As Chairman of the Anglican Interfaith Commission, he reiterated the Communion's dedication to fostering harmony and mutual respect among people of all faiths.

During their conversation, the Grand Imam emphasised two key points. Firstly, he stated that religion should not be used or manipulated for political gain. Secondly, he affirmed that religious freedom is a fundamental right, noting that all individuals should be free to practice their faith without restriction. In reference to Malaysia, he specifically highlighted that there should be no limitation on the use of the word "Allah" by Christians, pointing out that in Egypt and other Arab nations, Christians freely use the term.

Bishop Danald also expressed his gratitude to the Most Rev Dr Mouneer Anis, Archbishop Emeritus of the Anglican Province of Alexandria, who accompanied him and assisted with translation.

The meeting in Cairo reflects a growing and deepening commitment to interfaith dialogue, particularly at a time when religious harmony is needed more than ever. Bishop Danald's leadership within the Anglican Interfaith Commission continues to strengthen relationships between Christian and Muslim communities globally.

Concluding his reflections, Bishop Danald gave thanks for the opportunity to engage in this significant dialogue. "Once again, thank you, Your Eminence. Looking forward to seeing you again in the not-too-distant future. Glory be to God!"

The importance of interfaith dialogue will continue to be explored later this year through the Interfaith Lambeth Call. This call, adopted at the 2022 Lambeth Conference, underscores the Anglican Communion's commitment to peace-making, religious freedom, and collaboration with people of different faiths for the common good. It encourages Anglican leaders to foster friendships across religious traditions, work together on pressing global challenges, and support those facing religious persecution. The upcoming discussions will further reflect on how Anglicans can live out their mission in diverse and complex interfaith contexts.

Sources: Quotes were taken from Bishop Danald Jute's personal Facebook post.