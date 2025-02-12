Mali Introduces Mobile Taxes to Fund Security Amid Rising Insurgency

Mali's government has imposed new taxes on mobile voice calls and mobile-money withdrawals

The move comes as the junta, facing reduced external funding, seeks to rely more on domestic revenue sources

Taxes on wireless operators' revenue increased from 8% to 10%, and levies on alcohol sales were revised

Mali's government has imposed new taxes on mobile voice calls and mobile-money withdrawals to raise funds for its military operations against Islamic insurgents.

The move comes as the junta, facing reduced external funding, seeks to rely more on domestic revenue sources. The new measures include a 10% tax on mobile call recharges and a 1% levy on mobile-money withdrawals.

Taxes on wireless operators' revenue increased from 8% to 10%, and levies on alcohol sales were revised. The government aims to generate 140 billion CFA francs ($220 million) to finance security and energy.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Mali has been under military rule since 2020. The junta, led by General Assimi Goita, has distanced itself from Western allies like France and the U.S. in favor of closer ties with Russia. Security remains a major challenge. Over 30 people were killed in a militant ambush last week, highlighting ongoing instability. The government is also pressuring foreign mining firms for back taxes and dividends, following a state audit that found a revenue shortfall of up to 600 billion CFA francs. In 2023, Mali updated its mining code to increase state profits from natural resources. The shift toward self-reliance may ease funding pressures but risks straining businesses and consumers already grappling with economic uncertainty.